NBA 2K24 Season 3 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Here’s an overview of all the NBA 2K24 Season 3 rewards in MyTeam and MyCareer, which includes a Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler.

On December 1, the NBA 2K24 team kicked off the month and the holidays with Season 3 of both MyTeam and MyCareer.

The seasonal update brings new rewards, many of which are tied to the franchise’s 25th Anniversary celebration.

With that said, here’s a look at all the rewards that can be earned in Season 3 of NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards for those who choose to buy one of the passes.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 25th Anniversary Rewards in MyTeam2K

Season 3 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 3 MyTeam and MyCareer path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.

LEVELMYTEAM REWARDMYCAREER REWARDPREMIUM REWARD
194 OVR Free Agent Michael JordanSeason 3 Ball & TeeAllen Iverson Season 3 Pack
265 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo30 Minute Double XP Coin2,500 VC
366 OVR Eric GordonHexagon Jumpshot Meter30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
467 OVR Evolution DeMar DeRozanadidas AE 1Evolved 83 OVR Emerald DeMar DeRozan
568 OVR Tony WrotenCool Shades Green Release2,500 VC
669 OVR Sim BhullarBasketball BannersSeason 3 Scarf
770 OVR Matt BarnesLightning Bolt Indicator60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2)
871 OVR Baron DavisBoosted Accessory (+1 Interior Defense)2,500 VC
972 OVR Shannon BrownHigh Risk Tier-C Badge15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
1073 OVR Landry FieldsMagic and Paolo Banchero BannersCity Uniform East & West Option Packs (Pick 2)
1174 OVR Hedo Turkoglu60 Minute Double XP Coin2,500 VC
1275 OVR Robert PackNBA City Jersey60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
13Evolution 76 OVR Zach LaVineCrescent Moon IndicatorEvolved 86 OVR Zach LaVine
1477 OVR Jamal CrawfordSeason 3 Emotes #12,500 VC
1578 OVR Anthony MorrowNutcracker Top30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
1679 OVR Tyreke EvansSGA and Cavaliers 2K24 Banners60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2)
1779 OVR Jason RichardsonBoosted Accessory (+1 Ball Handle)2,500 VC
1880 OVR Luke WaltonHigh Risk Tier-B Badge30x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
1980 OVR Aryvdas SabonisSeason 3 Emotes #2In-Season Tournament Court Floor Option Pack (Pick 2)
2080 OVR Ben GordonAllen Iverson Hairstyle2,500 VC
2182 OVR Josh SmithSilver Floor Setter60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
2283 OVR Wilson Chandler60 Minute Double XP Coin60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2)
2383 OVR Damon Stoudamire60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)2,500 VC
2484 OVR Dell CurryBoosted Accessory (+1 Driving Dunk)30x Skill Boosts (10 Boosts)
2584 OVR Danny Granger60 Minute Double XP Coin10,000 MT Points
2685 OVR Gerald GreenSnowflake Ball Trail2,500 VC
2786 OVR Mitch RichmondPocket BikeNeon Pocket Bike
28Evolution 86 OVR Shaquille O’Neal60 Minute Double XP CoinEvolved 89 OVR Shaquille O’Neal
2987 OVR Ricky DavisHigh Risk A-Tier Badge2,500 VC
3087 OVR Stephen CurryWearable Mascot Costume30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
3188 OVR Matt HarpringKings and Bulls BannersHall of Fame Badge Pack (Pick 1)
3289 OVR Kevin MartinSeason 3 Emotes #35,000 VC
3389 OVR Andrea Bargnani60 Minute Double XP Coin30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6)
3490 OVR Terrence Ross30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)Hall of Fame Badge Pack (Pick 2)
3590 OVR Richard HamiltonSeason 3 Suit5,000 VC
3691 OVR Steve Nash60 Minute Double XP Coin (x2)Exclusive Animated Helmet
3791 OVR Eddie JonesKevin Durant and Dwight Howard Banners15,000 MT Points
3892 OVR Monta EllisHigh Risk S-Tier Badge10,000 VC
3993 OVR Amar’e StoudamireTraditional Santa Costume SuitPro Pass Gold Santa Costume
4095 OVR Pink Diamond Jimmy ButlerGold Floor SetterPro Pass 95 OVR Jimmy Butler

The MyTeam Season 3 rewards are filled with 25th Anniversary cards. Each level rewards players with a new 25th Anniversary card, up to and including Level 40 with a Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler.

The Premium set of rewards is available to those who purchase either the Pro or Hall of Fame Season Pass.

Players who buy the Pro Pass will receive a Benny the Bull Mascot suit, a Jester Jersey, a Season 3 Pro Pass Pack, and a 94 OVR Allen Iverson

The Hall of Fame Pass comes with everything in the Pro Pass, plus an additional 15,000 VC, ten Level Skips, and a 15% XP bonus for the whole season.

How to make progress in Season 3

The path works about the same as in Season 1 and Season 2. Rather than two distinct reward paths — one for MyCareer and one for MyTeam — in NBA 2K, players can now play one mode and make progress towards rewards for both game modes.

Players can make progress in the reward path by obtaining XP. XP in MyTeam can be obtained by playing games and completing Dynamic Goals.

In MyCareer, owners of the game can acquire XP by playing in The City or The Neighborhood for old-gen players. Those who get good grades, win games and perform well will earn more.

Additionally, anyone who wants to lessen the grind can buy Level Skips to progress faster.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 Hakeem Olajuwon2K

Season 3 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the Season 3 Agendas in MyTeam.

  • Make 10 dunks with 25th Anniversary Rewards players over multiple games (reward is MyTeam Season 3 Home Jersey)
  • Make 10 3-pointers with 25th Anniversary Rewards players over multiple games (reward is MyTeam Season 3 Away Jersey)
  • Get 20 assists with 25th Anniversary Rewards players over multiple games (reward is MyTeam Season 3 Ball)
  • Win 350 Clutch Time Online games (reward is 95 OVR Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon)
  • Win 500 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is 95 OVR Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon)
  • Make 25 dunks over multiple Triple Threat, Triple Threat Online, or Triple Threat Online: Co-op games (reward is one Token)
  • Make 15 4-pointers over Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online games (reward is one Token)
  • Win a Domination game by 15 points or more (reward is one Token)
  • Complete the Season 3 Spotlight (reward is one Token)
  • Score 100 points with Amethyst or higher players over multiple games (reward is one Token)
  • Play 100 minutes with Sapphire or lower players over multiple Salary Cap games (reward is one Token)
  • Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

Season 3 will end on January 12.

