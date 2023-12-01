NBA 2K24 Season 3 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Here’s an overview of all the NBA 2K24 Season 3 rewards in MyTeam and MyCareer, which includes a Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler.

On December 1, the NBA 2K24 team kicked off the month and the holidays with Season 3 of both MyTeam and MyCareer.

The seasonal update brings new rewards, many of which are tied to the franchise’s 25th Anniversary celebration.

With that said, here’s a look at all the rewards that can be earned in Season 3 of NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards for those who choose to buy one of the passes.

2K

Season 3 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 3 MyTeam and MyCareer path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.

LEVEL MYTEAM REWARD MYCAREER REWARD PREMIUM REWARD 1 94 OVR Free Agent Michael Jordan Season 3 Ball & Tee Allen Iverson Season 3 Pack 2 65 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo 30 Minute Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 3 66 OVR Eric Gordon Hexagon Jumpshot Meter 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 4 67 OVR Evolution DeMar DeRozan adidas AE 1 Evolved 83 OVR Emerald DeMar DeRozan 5 68 OVR Tony Wroten Cool Shades Green Release 2,500 VC 6 69 OVR Sim Bhullar Basketball Banners Season 3 Scarf 7 70 OVR Matt Barnes Lightning Bolt Indicator 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2) 8 71 OVR Baron Davis Boosted Accessory (+1 Interior Defense) 2,500 VC 9 72 OVR Shannon Brown High Risk Tier-C Badge 15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 10 73 OVR Landry Fields Magic and Paolo Banchero Banners City Uniform East & West Option Packs (Pick 2) 11 74 OVR Hedo Turkoglu 60 Minute Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 12 75 OVR Robert Pack NBA City Jersey 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 13 Evolution 76 OVR Zach LaVine Crescent Moon Indicator Evolved 86 OVR Zach LaVine 14 77 OVR Jamal Crawford Season 3 Emotes #1 2,500 VC 15 78 OVR Anthony Morrow Nutcracker Top 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 16 79 OVR Tyreke Evans SGA and Cavaliers 2K24 Banners 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2) 17 79 OVR Jason Richardson Boosted Accessory (+1 Ball Handle) 2,500 VC 18 80 OVR Luke Walton High Risk Tier-B Badge 30x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 19 80 OVR Aryvdas Sabonis Season 3 Emotes #2 In-Season Tournament Court Floor Option Pack (Pick 2) 20 80 OVR Ben Gordon Allen Iverson Hairstyle 2,500 VC 21 82 OVR Josh Smith Silver Floor Setter 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 22 83 OVR Wilson Chandler 60 Minute Double XP Coin 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2) 23 83 OVR Damon Stoudamire 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 2,500 VC 24 84 OVR Dell Curry Boosted Accessory (+1 Driving Dunk) 30x Skill Boosts (10 Boosts) 25 84 OVR Danny Granger 60 Minute Double XP Coin 10,000 MT Points 26 85 OVR Gerald Green Snowflake Ball Trail 2,500 VC 27 86 OVR Mitch Richmond Pocket Bike Neon Pocket Bike 28 Evolution 86 OVR Shaquille O’Neal 60 Minute Double XP Coin Evolved 89 OVR Shaquille O’Neal 29 87 OVR Ricky Davis High Risk A-Tier Badge 2,500 VC 30 87 OVR Stephen Curry Wearable Mascot Costume 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 31 88 OVR Matt Harpring Kings and Bulls Banners Hall of Fame Badge Pack (Pick 1) 32 89 OVR Kevin Martin Season 3 Emotes #3 5,000 VC 33 89 OVR Andrea Bargnani 60 Minute Double XP Coin 30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6) 34 90 OVR Terrence Ross 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts) Hall of Fame Badge Pack (Pick 2) 35 90 OVR Richard Hamilton Season 3 Suit 5,000 VC 36 91 OVR Steve Nash 60 Minute Double XP Coin (x2) Exclusive Animated Helmet 37 91 OVR Eddie Jones Kevin Durant and Dwight Howard Banners 15,000 MT Points 38 92 OVR Monta Ellis High Risk S-Tier Badge 10,000 VC 39 93 OVR Amar’e Stoudamire Traditional Santa Costume Suit Pro Pass Gold Santa Costume 40 95 OVR Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler Gold Floor Setter Pro Pass 95 OVR Jimmy Butler

The MyTeam Season 3 rewards are filled with 25th Anniversary cards. Each level rewards players with a new 25th Anniversary card, up to and including Level 40 with a Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler.

The Premium set of rewards is available to those who purchase either the Pro or Hall of Fame Season Pass.

Players who buy the Pro Pass will receive a Benny the Bull Mascot suit, a Jester Jersey, a Season 3 Pro Pass Pack, and a 94 OVR Allen Iverson

The Hall of Fame Pass comes with everything in the Pro Pass, plus an additional 15,000 VC, ten Level Skips, and a 15% XP bonus for the whole season.

How to make progress in Season 3

The path works about the same as in Season 1 and Season 2. Rather than two distinct reward paths — one for MyCareer and one for MyTeam — in NBA 2K, players can now play one mode and make progress towards rewards for both game modes.

Players can make progress in the reward path by obtaining XP. XP in MyTeam can be obtained by playing games and completing Dynamic Goals.

In MyCareer, owners of the game can acquire XP by playing in The City or The Neighborhood for old-gen players. Those who get good grades, win games and perform well will earn more.

Additionally, anyone who wants to lessen the grind can buy Level Skips to progress faster.

2K

Season 3 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the Season 3 Agendas in MyTeam.

Make 10 dunks with 25th Anniversary Rewards players over multiple games (reward is MyTeam Season 3 Home Jersey)

(reward is MyTeam Season 3 Home Jersey) Make 10 3-pointers with 25th Anniversary Rewards players over multiple games (reward is MyTeam Season 3 Away Jersey)

(reward is MyTeam Season 3 Away Jersey) Get 20 assists with 25th Anniversary Rewards players over multiple games (reward is MyTeam Season 3 Ball)

(reward is MyTeam Season 3 Ball) Win 350 Clutch Time Online games (reward is 95 OVR Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon)

(reward is 95 OVR Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon) Win 500 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is 95 OVR Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon)

(reward is 95 OVR Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon) Make 25 dunks over multiple Triple Threat, Triple Threat Online, or Triple Threat Online: Co-op games (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Make 15 4-pointers over Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online games (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Win a Domination game by 15 points or more (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Complete the Season 3 Spotlight (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Score 100 points with Amethyst or higher players over multiple games (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Play 100 minutes with Sapphire or lower players over multiple Salary Cap games (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

Season 3 will end on January 12.

