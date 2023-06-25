Our predictions for the best Point Guards in NBA 2K24 include a four-time NBA champion and two former NBA 2K cover athletes.

The NBA is filled with incredible Point Guards, from 2K22 cover athlete Luka Doncic to young players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and De’Aaron Fox.

But which Point Guards will be the best to use in NBA 2K24? We won’t have a final answer until the fall, but players’ performance recently can give us a good idea of where they’ll be and whether or not we’ll see any shake-ups in comparison to 2K23.

Keep in mind that the numbers below are just predictions, as we won’t know which players will be the top at each position until later on in the year.

Best NBA 2K24 Point Guards: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Here are our predictions for the best Point Guards in NBA 2K24:

Name Team Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Luka Doncic Mavericks 97 – Stephen Curry Warriors 96 – Damian Lillard Trail Blazers 96 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 94 _ James Harden 76ers 91 +1 Ja Morant Grizzlies 91 -1 Trae Young Hawks 90 +1 Tyrese Haliburton Pacers 89 – De’Aaron Fox Kings 89 – Jalen Brunson Knicks 88 +1

The top three features very little in terms of surprises. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks didn’t make the postseason this past season, but the Serbian sensation continued to light up the score sheet. Steph Curry and Damian Lillard also had strong seasons, and we project those two to tie for second among Point Guards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden round out the top five. Harden, who plays at both the point and shooting guard positions, finished first in the NBA last season in assists per game (10.7).

Trae Young gets a slight increase in our predictions. While the Hawks PG saw his points per game drop from a year earlier, Young did prove to be a strong facilitator. Young finished the 2022-23 NBA season second in the league in assists per game (10.2).

We cap off the top ten with breakout Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Brunson exploded in New York last season, as he finished in the top ten in points per game (24.0) and assists per games (6.2).

For more NBA 2K24 ratings predictions, check out our look into the top projected players for each position.

