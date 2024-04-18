NBA 2K24 Apr 18 ratings update: Shai, Paolo & more rise

The latest NBA 2K24 ratings update, which went live on April 18, featured upgrades for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson, two players expected to be key names during the NBA Playoffs.

The NBA Playoffs will officially kick off this weekend after the end of the Play-In games, which have already seen the Lakers and 76ers punch their tickets into the first round. The Play-Ins have really shaken up the NBA 2K24 ratings.

On April 18, the NBA 2K24 team dropped the pre-NBA Playoffs ratings update, one that keys in on several big names that are poised to take over during the playoffs.

Article continues after ad

Among those names include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Brunson.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the featured player of Season 6 in NBA 2K24, is up to a 97 OVR in NBA 2K24. Shai wasn’t the only Thunder to rise, as Jalen Williams (86 OVR) and Josh Giddey (82 OVR), the latter of whom rose in the last update, also moved up.

Article continues after ad

Jalen Brunson helped the Knicks clinch the #2 seed in the East, and the New York star was rewarded with a +1 OVR upgrade to 93 OVR. Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, is up to an 88 OVR while teammate Franz Wagner jumped up to 85 OVR.

Here’s a look at the full list of ratings changes made to NBA 2K24 on April 18:

Article continues after ad

Atlanta Hawks

Vít Krejčí: 72 OVR (+1)

Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (+1)

Mouhamed Gueye: 70 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges: 83 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 83 OVR (+1)

Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)

Trendon Watford: 75 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)

Noah Clowney: 75 OVR (+4)

Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard: 79 OVR (+1)

Luke Kornet: 77 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 73 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller: 82 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)

Bryce McGowens: 73 OVR (+1)

Leaky Black: 70 OVR (+1)

Marques Bolden: 69 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (+1)

Javonte Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Onuralp Bitim: 71 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 92 OVR (-1)

Darius Garland: 83 OVR (-1)

Emoni Bates: 68 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford: 82 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 78 OVR (-1)

Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (+1)

Jaden Hardy: 74 OVR (-1)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 72 OVR (+1)

A.J. Lawson: 71 OVR (-1)

Brandon Williams: 70 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson: 76 OVR (+1)

Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (+1)

Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 86 OVR (+1)

Malachi Flynn: 74 OVR (+1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Jared Rhoden: 71 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson: 82 OVR (+1)

Chris Paul: 79 OVR (-3)

Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Gui Santos: 71 OVR (+1)

Jerome Robinson: 69 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson: 82 OVR (+1)

Cam Whitmore: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 75 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin: 80 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith: 78 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden: 85 OVR (-1)

Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR (+1)

Nah’Shon Hyland: 75 OVR (+1)

Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (+1)

P.J. Tucker: 72 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura: 82 OVR (+1)

Gabe Vincent: 75 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Brandon Clarke: 78 OVR (+1)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Jake LaRavia: 75 OVR (+1)

Jordan Goodwin: 75 OVR (+2)

Trey Jemison III: 74 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Nikola Jović: 77 OVR (+1)

Haywood Highsmith: 76 OVR (+1)

Delon Wright: 75 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard: 89 OVR (-1)

Patrick Beverley: 77 OVR (+1)

Malik Beasley: 75 OVR (-1)

A.J. Green: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert: 86 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 81 OVR (+1)

Monte Morris: 76 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 86 OVR (+1)

Herbert Jones: 82 OVR (+1)

Trey Murphy III: 81 OVR (+1)

Matt Ryan: 72 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 93 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (-1)

Josh Hart: 82 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 97 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 86 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 82 OVR (+1)

Aaron Wiggins: 78 OVR (+1)

Cason Wallace: 76 OVR (-1)

Jaylin Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Lindy Waters III: 74 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero: 88 OVR (+1)

Franz Wagner: 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Suggs: 84 OVR (+2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul Reed: 79 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (-1)

Nicolas Batum: 74 OVR (-1)

Ricky Council IV: 74 OVR (+1)

Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal: 87 OVR (+1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (-1)

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson: 78 OVR (+1)

Kris Murray: 74 OVR (+1)

Moses Brown: 73 OVR (+1)

Rayan Rupert: 70 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones: 79 OVR (-1)

Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+1)

Julian Champagnie: 74 OVR (+1)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 74 OVR (+1)

Devonte Graham: 72 OVR (-2)

Sidy Cissoko: 71 OVR (+2)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 90 OVR (-1)

Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (+1)

Keon Ellis: 76 OVR (+2)

Chris Duarte: 73 OVR (-1)

Colby Jones: 72 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors:

Immanuel Quickley: 83 OVR (+2)

Kelly Olynyk: 80 OVR (+1)

Ochai Agbaji: 74 OVR (+1)

Jalen McDaniels: 72 OVR (-1)

Javon Freeman-Liberty: 70 OVR (+2)

Malik Williams: 68 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (-1)

Taylor Hendricks: 77 OVR (+1)

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

Micah Potter: 68 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole: 80 OVR (+1)

Tristan Vukcevic: 74 OVR (+5)

Jared Butler: 73 OVR (+2)

Eugene Omoruyi: 72 OVR (+1)

Johnny Davis: 70 OVR (-1)

This ratings update is now live.