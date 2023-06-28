Another NBA 2K, another year where PC players wonder if they’ll finally get the enhanced version of the popular basketball game. Here’s everything you need to know regarding if NBA 2K24 will be Next Gen on PC.

The NBA 2K series made its Next Gen debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with NBA 2K21 in 2020. That enhanced version wasn’t released until two months after the last-gen versions meaning PC missed out.

However, PC players were shocked when NBA 2K22 was also released as the last gen version. This continued with NBA 2K23 with PC still not receiving a Next Gen port once since the new consoles were launched.

This has fans concerned that NBA 2K24 will once again be the old version of the basketball game, but there are signs that this streak could be put to an end.

Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC?

2K Games has yet to confirm which version of NBA 2K24 PC players will get this year. As a result, we can’t say for sure if NBA 2K24 will be Next Gen on PC.

Even so, there are a couple of reasons fans should be hesitantly optimistic. In last year’s F&Q for NBA 2K23, 2K Games answered if 2K would be Next Gen on PC in the future saying: “This is something the team is passionate about and will continue to investigate what is possible for the franchise in the future.”

Something else to consider is that most sports games on PC are now offering the same experience as they do on Next Gen consoles. This includes FIFA, Madden, and even 2K Games’ very own WWE 2K23.

2K Games 2K Games’ official statement on the likelihood of a Next Gen PC port.

Why isn’t NBA 2K Next Gen on PC?

2K Games’ official explanation for the lack of a Next Gen port of NBA 2K23 on PC and Nintendo Switch was that it was focused on optimizing the sports game for the new consoles.

Another possible reason is that the PC community of NBA 2K is smaller than on console. Due to this, it might be difficult for 2K to justify putting the resources into creating a Next Gen port.

Some players in the community have suggested that 2K Games is concerned about alienating some of its core audience with many PC players still using old hardware.

However, this explanation was never verified by 2K and seems flawed given that NBA 2K23 runs at 1080, 60 FPS on the weaker Xbox Series S.

A more concrete answer is expected in the near future once NBA 2K24 is officially unveiled. We’ll keep this article updated with more information once it arrives.