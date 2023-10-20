NBA 2K24 Season 2 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Season 2 of NBA 2K24 officially dropped on October 20. Here’s a look at all the NBA 2K24 Season 2 rewards for MyTeam and MyCareer, plus how to make progress and the list of Season Agendas.

The first season of NBA 2K24 is in the books, and Season 2 started right behind it on October 20.

The new season comes with new opportunities to earn MyTeam Points and VC, plus a 94 OVR Wilt Chamberlain for MyTeam at Level 40.

Here’s a look at all the NBA 2K24 Season 2 rewards for both MyTeam and MyCareer.

Season 2 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 2 MyTeam and MyCareer path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.

LEVEL MYTEAM REWARD MYCAREER REWARD PREMIUM REWARD 1 Free Agent Victor Wembayama Season 2 Ball & Tee Skull Face Paint 2 30 Minute Double XP Coin 30 Minute Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 3 Emerald Luka Doncic Diamond Jumpshot Meter 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 4 Season 2 Ball & Uniforms Pack NASA Scarf 5 Ascension Picks 5 2 Ascension Picks Comet Green Release 2,500 VC 6 Emerald Anthony Davis Wizards and Bill Russell Banners 3D Glasses 7 60 Minute Double XP Coin Fist Indicator 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2) 8 2 Tokens Boosted Accessory (+1 Pass Accuracy) 2,500 VC 9 3 Ascension Picks Winner’s Circle Tier-C Badge 15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 10 Sapphire Bernard King Warriors and Jordan Poole Banners 3 Diamond Shoes and 5 Diamond Boosts 11 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60 Minute Double XP Coin 2,500 VC 12 Emerald Prize Ball Mitchell & Ness Galaxy Swingman Jersey 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 13 1 Hour Double XP Coin Light Bulb Indicator 7 Ascension Picks 14 4 Ascension Picks Season 2 Emote Pack #1 2,500 VC 15 Ruby Jeff Hornacek St. Bernard Face Paint Sci-Fi Gloves 16 3 Tokens Suns and NBA 2K24 Banners 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2) 17 Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Boosted Accessory (+1 Driving Layup) 2,500 VC 18 Sapphire Prize Ball Winner’s Circle Tier-B Badge 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 19 5 Ascension Picks Season 2 Emote Pack #2 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 20 Legendary Path Unsellable Option Pack Slime BMX Bike 2,500 VC 21 Ruby Prize Ball Silver Floor Setter 60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 22 Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60 Minute Double XP Coin 60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2) 23 6 Ascension Picks 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 2,500 VC 24 5 Tokens Boosted Accessory (+1 Steal) 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts) 25 Amethyst Kevin McHale 60 Minute Double XP Coin 10,000 MT Points 26 60 Minute Double XP Coin Season 2 Ball Trail 2,500 VC 27 Amethyst Prize Ball Jack-O’-Lantern Hairstyle 1 Hour MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2) 28 Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10) 60 Minute Double XP Coin 8 Ascension Picks 29 7 Ascension Picks Winner’s Circle A-Tier Badge 2,500 VC 30 Ruby Legendary Path Wheel Spin Wearable Mascot Costume 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 31 120 Minute Double XP Coin Kyrie Irving and De’Aaron Fox Banners Hall of Fame Badge Pack (Pick 1) 32 8 Ascension Picks Season 2 Emote Pack #3 5,000 VC 33 Shoe Pack 60 Minute Double XP Coin 30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6) 34 Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10) 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts) Ruby Legendary Path Unsellable Option Pack 35 Amethyst Coach Gregg Popovich NASA Racesuit 5,000 VC 36 10 Ascension Picks 120 Minute Double XP Coin Sci-Fi Armor 37 Mirage Deluxe Unsellable Pack Damian Lillard and Kobe Bryant Banners 15,000 MT Poins 38 Hall of Fame Badge Pack (Pick 1) Winner’s Circle S-Tier Badge 10,000 VC 39 15,000 MT Points Chrome Cyborg Suit Carbon Fiber Cyborg Suit 40 94 OVR Diamond Wilt Chamberlain Gold Floor Setter Alternate Art Work 94 OVR Diamond Wilt Chamberlain

The Premium set of rewards is available to those who purchase either the Pro or Hall of Fame Season Pass.

Those who purchase the Pro Pass will receive 45,000 VC, additional clothing options, and a 91 OVR Donovan Mitchell for MyTeam.

The Hall of Fame Pass comes with everything in the Pro Pass, plus an additional 15,000 VC, ten Level Skips, and a 15% XP bonus for the whole season.

How to make progress in NBA 2K24

The path works about the same as in Season 1. Rather than two distinct reward paths — one for MyCareer and one for MyTeam — in NBA 2K, players can now play one mode and make progress towards rewards for both game modes.

Players can make progress in the reward path by obtaining XP. XP in MyTeam can be obtained by playing games and completing Dynamic Goals.

In MyCareer, owners of the game can acquire XP by playing in The City or The Neighborhood for old-gen players. Those who get good grades, win games, and perform well will earn more.

Additionally, those who want to lessen the grind can buy Level Skips to progress faster.

Season 2 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the Season 2 Agendas in MyTeam.

Earn one Unlimited Ring in Season 2 (reward is Liftoff Deluxe Unsellable Pack)

(reward is Liftoff Deluxe Unsellable Pack) Earn two Unlimited Rings in Season 2 (reward is Season 1 Ruby Unsellable Pack)

(reward is Season 1 Ruby Unsellable Pack) Earn three Unlimited Rings in Season 2 (reward is Season 1 Amethyst Unsellable Pack)

(reward is Season 1 Amethyst Unsellable Pack) Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

(reward is one Token) Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

Season 2 will end on December 1.

