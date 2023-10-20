GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K24 Season 2 Rewards: MyTeam & MyCareer progression, Agendas, more

Marcus Smart in NBA 2K242K

Season 2 of NBA 2K24 officially dropped on October 20. Here’s a look at all the NBA 2K24 Season 2 rewards for MyTeam and MyCareer, plus how to make progress and the list of Season Agendas.

The first season of NBA 2K24 is in the books, and Season 2 started right behind it on October 20.

The new season comes with new opportunities to earn MyTeam Points and VC, plus a 94 OVR Wilt Chamberlain for MyTeam at Level 40.

Here’s a look at all the NBA 2K24 Season 2 rewards for both MyTeam and MyCareer.

NBA 2K24 Season 2 rewards path2K

Season 2 MyTeam and MyCareer rewards in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the rewards for the Season 2 MyTeam and MyCareer path in NBA 2K24, including the premium rewards.

LEVELMYTEAM REWARDMYCAREER REWARDPREMIUM REWARD
1Free Agent Victor WembayamaSeason 2 Ball & TeeSkull Face Paint
230 Minute Double XP Coin30 Minute Double XP Coin2,500 VC
3Emerald Luka DoncicDiamond Jumpshot Meter30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
4Season 2 Ball & Uniforms PackNASA Scarf5 Ascension Picks
52 Ascension PicksComet Green Release2,500 VC
6Emerald Anthony DavisWizards and Bill Russell Banners3D Glasses
760 Minute Double XP CoinFist Indicator60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2)
82 TokensBoosted Accessory (+1 Pass Accuracy)2,500 VC
93 Ascension PicksWinner’s Circle Tier-C Badge15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
10Sapphire Bernard KingWarriors and Jordan Poole Banners3 Diamond Shoes and 5 Diamond Boosts
11Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60 Minute Double XP Coin2,500 VC
12Emerald Prize BallMitchell & Ness Galaxy Swingman Jersey60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
131 Hour Double XP CoinLight Bulb Indicator7 Ascension Picks
144 Ascension PicksSeason 2 Emote Pack #12,500 VC
15Ruby Jeff HornacekSt. Bernard Face PaintSci-Fi Gloves
163 TokensSuns and NBA 2K24 Banners60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2)
17Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Boosted Accessory (+1 Driving Layup)2,500 VC
18Sapphire Prize BallWinner’s Circle Tier-B Badge30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
195 Ascension PicksSeason 2 Emote Pack #2Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
20Legendary Path Unsellable Option PackSlime BMX Bike2,500 VC
21Ruby Prize BallSilver Floor Setter60 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
22Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60 Minute Double XP Coin60 Minute MyTeam Double XP Coin (x2)
236 Ascension Picks60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)2,500 VC
245 TokensBoosted Accessory (+1 Steal)30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)
25Amethyst Kevin McHale60 Minute Double XP Coin10,000 MT Points
2660 Minute Double XP CoinSeason 2 Ball Trail2,500 VC
27Amethyst Prize BallJack-O’-Lantern Hairstyle1 Hour MyCareer Double XP Coin (x2)
28Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)60 Minute Double XP Coin8 Ascension Picks
297 Ascension PicksWinner’s Circle A-Tier Badge2,500 VC
30Ruby Legendary Path Wheel SpinWearable Mascot Costume 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
31120 Minute Double XP CoinKyrie Irving and De’Aaron Fox BannersHall of Fame Badge Pack (Pick 1)
328 Ascension PicksSeason 2 Emote Pack #35,000 VC
33Shoe Pack60 Minute Double XP Coin30 Minute MyCareer Double XP Coin (x6)
34Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10)30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)Ruby Legendary Path Unsellable Option Pack
35Amethyst Coach Gregg PopovichNASA Racesuit5,000 VC
3610 Ascension Picks120 Minute Double XP CoinSci-Fi Armor
37Mirage Deluxe Unsellable PackDamian Lillard and Kobe Bryant Banners15,000 MT Poins
38Hall of Fame Badge Pack (Pick 1)Winner’s Circle S-Tier Badge10,000 VC
3915,000 MT PointsChrome Cyborg SuitCarbon Fiber Cyborg Suit
4094 OVR Diamond Wilt ChamberlainGold Floor SetterAlternate Art Work 94 OVR Diamond Wilt Chamberlain

The Premium set of rewards is available to those who purchase either the Pro or Hall of Fame Season Pass.

Those who purchase the Pro Pass will receive 45,000 VC, additional clothing options, and a 91 OVR Donovan Mitchell for MyTeam.

The Hall of Fame Pass comes with everything in the Pro Pass, plus an additional 15,000 VC, ten Level Skips, and a 15% XP bonus for the whole season.

How to make progress in NBA 2K24

The path works about the same as in Season 1. Rather than two distinct reward paths — one for MyCareer and one for MyTeam — in NBA 2K, players can now play one mode and make progress towards rewards for both game modes.

Players can make progress in the reward path by obtaining XP. XP in MyTeam can be obtained by playing games and completing Dynamic Goals.

In MyCareer, owners of the game can acquire XP by playing in The City or The Neighborhood for old-gen players. Those who get good grades, win games, and perform well will earn more.

Additionally, those who want to lessen the grind can buy Level Skips to progress faster.

Season2 Agendas for NBA 2K242K

Season 2 MyTeam Agendas in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the Season 2 Agendas in MyTeam.

  • Earn one Unlimited Ring in Season 2 (reward is Liftoff Deluxe Unsellable Pack)
  • Earn two Unlimited Rings in Season 2 (reward is Season 1 Ruby Unsellable Pack)
  • Earn three Unlimited Rings in Season 2 (reward is Season 1 Amethyst Unsellable Pack)
  • Open 50 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 75 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 100 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 150 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 200 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)
  • Open 250 Market or Reward packs (reward is one Token)

Season 2 will end on December 1.

