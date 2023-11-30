NBA 2K24: How to get Season 3 Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett

Here’s an overview of how NBA 2K24 MyTeam players can complete the Season 3 Kevin Garnett collection and unlock KG.

Season 3 of NBA 2K24 is set to add several new Pink Diamonds to MyTeam, including one for one of the greatest big men in NBA history: Kevin Garnett.

Garnett will be made available through the game’s Season 3 collection, which will require some time, as well as grinding across MyTeam’s various game modes.

Here’s a look at what needs to be done in order to complete the Season 3 Garnett collection.

How to complete Season 3 Kevin Garnett Collection

In order to unlock the Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett in NBA 2K24, one will need to collect 10 specific cards in MyTeam. Each card can be obtained in a different way.

Here’s a look at the 10 cards, plus how to get each:

Name How to unlock Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler Obtain Level 40 in Season 3 Amethyst Doug Christie Unlimited Reward Amethyst Otis Thorpe Win 50 games in Clutch Time Amethyst Ron Harper Win 50 games in Clutch Time Online Amethyst David West Win 100 games in Triple Threat Amethyst Artis Gilmore Win 50 games in Triple Threat Online Amethyst Jason Terry Win 50 games in Triple Threat Online Co-op Diamond Glen Rice 40 Tokens in Token Market Amethyst Jeff Teague 20 Tokens in Token Market Ruby Ivica Zubac 10 Tokens in Token Market

Not all of these can be obtained through single-player modes. Several of these cards will require NBA 2K24 MyTeam to hit the world of online, like the Amethyst Ron Harper and Artis Gilmore.

Additionally, players will need to accumulate Tokens in Season 3 to unlock the three Token Rewards players. There are a number of different ways to unlock Tokens, whether it be through Agendas or log-in rewards, among others.

However, be mindful that the amount of available Tokens in MyTeam for Season 3 will be limited.

