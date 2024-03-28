NBA 2K24 Mar 28 ratings update: Jalen Green, AD & more rise

Several notable stars, including Anthony Davis and Jalen Green, saw their ratings rise in the March 28 NBA 2K24 ratings update.

On March 28, the NBA 2K24 team released the latest ratings update for the game’s rosters.

A lot has changed since the last ratings update in early March and that much was reflected in the changes made.

There are very few players hotter than Jalen Green right now and the NBA 2K24 team reflected that in the latest ratings update. Green received a +4 OVR upgrade in the March 28 update, putting him at 85 OVR.

Aside from the lofty boost to Green, Lakers star Anthony Davis went up one point to 95 OVR. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving also jumped up one point, as he now sits at 91 OVR.

With that said, here’s a look at all the notable ratings changes in the March 28 NBA 2K24 update:

Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray: 87 OVR (+1)

Wesley Matthews: 72 OVR (+1)

Vít Krejčí: 71 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges: 84 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 82 OVR (+2)

Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown: 90 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 86 OVR (+1)

Al Horford: 81 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 78 OVR (+2)

Sam Hauser: 76 OVR (+1)

Luke Kornet: 76 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller: 81 OVR (-1)

Miles Bridges: 80 OVR (-2)

Tre Mann: 77 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Vasilije Micić: 75 OVR (+1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 73 OVR (-1)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 73 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 79 OVR (+1)

Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (+1)

Dalen Terry: 74 OVR (+1)

Onuralp Bitim: 72 OVR (+2)

Julian Phillips: 71 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (-1)

Darius Garland: 84 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 76 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (+1)

Daniel Gafford: 81 OVR (+2)

Dereck Lively II: 81 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Maxi Kleber: 74 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr.: 84 OVR (+1)

Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR (+1)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 78 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 76 OVR (+1)

Reggie Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)

Peyton Watson: 75 OVR (-1)

Zeke Nnaji: 73 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons

Simone Fontecchio: 78 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 77 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 75 OVR (-1)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 70 OVR (+2)

Jared Rhoden: 70 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson: 81 OVR (+1)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 78 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (-1)

Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (-1)

Moses Moody: 76 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets

Jalen Green: 85 OVR (+4)

Fred VanVleet: 85 OVR (+1)

Amen Thompson: 81 OVR (+2)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)

Jock Landale: 77 OVR (+4)

Aaron Holiday: 74 OVR (+1)

Reggie Bullock: 72 OVR (-2)

Indiana Pacers

T.J. McConnell: 80 OVR (+2)

Jarace Walker: 75 OVR (-1)

Ben Sheppard: 71 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-1)

Paul George: 90 OVR (+1)

James Harden: 86 OVR (-1)

Ivica Zubac: 81 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+1)

Amir Coffey: 74 OVR (-1)

P.J. Tucker: 73 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 95 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 81 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies

G.G. Jackson: 79 OVR (+1)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Jake LaRavia: 74 OVR (+1)

Trey Jemison III: 73 OVR (+2)

DeJon Jarreau: 69 OVR (+2)

Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson: 79 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 76 OVR (-1)

Delon Wright: 74 OVR (-1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton: 86 OVR (+1)

Brook Lopez: 81 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 91 OVR (+1)

Naz Reid: 81 OVR (+2)

Jordan McLaughlin: 75 OVR (+1)

Luka Garza: 74 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (+1)

Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (+2)

Jose Alvarado: 76 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Josh Hart: 81 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 81 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 77 OVR (-3)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (+1)

Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Joe: 77 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 76 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs: 82 OVR (+2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 79 OVR (+3)

Markelle Fultz: 77 OVR (-2)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris: 82 OVR (-1)

Kyle Lowry: 78 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 77 OVR (+1)

Mohamed Bamba: 75 OVR (+1)

Jeff Dowtin: 71 OVR (+2)

Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen: 79 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers:

Deandre Ayton: 85 OVR (+2)

Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (-1)

Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (-1)

Dalano Banton: 76 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 76 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 76 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 91 OVR (+1)

Malik Monk: 81 OVR (-1)

Keegan Murray: 81 OVR (-1)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)

Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (-1)

Keon Ellis: 74 OVR (+4)

Alex Len: 70 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors

Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)

Chris Boucher: 76 OVR (+1)

Jontay Porter: 73 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR (-1)

Collin Sexton: 84 OVR (+1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 77 OVR (+1)

Taylor Hendricks: 76 OVR (+1)

Kris Dunn: 76 OVR (-1)

Luka Samanic: 72 OVR (+2)

Brice Sensabaugh: 72 OVR (+1)

Johnny Juzang: 70 OVR (+2)

Washington Wizards

Deni Avdija: 81 OVR (-1)

Richaun Holmes: 75 OVR (+2)

Justin Champagnie: 73 OVR (+3)

Jared Butler: 71 OVR (+1)

Johnny Davis: 71 OVR (-2)

Jules Bernard: 70 OVR (+2)

This roster update is now available.