NBA 2K24 dev confirms major detail about Season Pass

NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang confirmed that the new Season Pass for 2K24 won’t provide any rewards that will give MyPlayers a “competitive advantage out on the court.”

Over the past few weeks, the development team for NBA 2K24 confirmed a significant amount of new information on the title’s gameplay engine changes and details on Mamba Moments. Additionally, 2K confirmed that this year will include a tiered battle system called Season Pass.

The decision to roll out a battle pass for NBA 2K24 did not go over well with both members of the community and content creators, as there was concern that key items would be locked behind a paywall.

NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang recently attempted to dispel some of that concern on social media.

New details on MyPlayer Season Pass rewards in NBA 2K24

On X (Twitter), Wang gave NBA 2K community members new info on the Season Pass that will be in 2K24.

He stated that Season Pass will include “some really cool prizes” for MyPlayers, but nothing that will provide a competitive advantage on the court like animations or Badges.

This goes for both the Pro and Hall of Fame tiers.

While we don’t know all the paid rewards, we are aware of a handful of ones that will be a part of the Season Pass for Season 1.

The NBA 2K social team confirmed earlier this month that those who purchase the Pro Pass tier will receive access to 45,000 earnable VC and 20,000 MyTeam Points, an Animated Green Arm Sleeve for MyCareer, as well as an 89 OVR Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo for MyTeam.

Those purchasing the Hall of Fame tier will obtain everything in the Pro Pass plus ten Level Skips, a 15% XP boost for Season 1, and 15,000 VC immediately dispensed into the account.

