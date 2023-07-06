NBA 2K24 honors the iconic Kobe Bryant as this year’s cover athlete

In a slam-dunk tribute to a basketball icon, 2K Sports has just unveiled Kobe Bryant as the cover athlete for NBA 2K24.

Bryant is set to be this year’s cover athlete for the highly anticipated NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Editon and Black Mamba Edition.

This is not the first time the late superstar has appeared on an NBA 2K cover, after featuring on the cover of NBA 2K10, NBA 2K17: Legend Edition, and two NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Editions, which also honored his life and legacy.

However, NBA 2K24 takes the tribute to new heights again, making the Lakers icon the face of this year’s Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition.

2K Kobe Bryant appeared on various 2K10, 2K17, and 2K21 covers over the years.

Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts, explained: “As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball.”

It’s a heartfelt tribute to the 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA World Champion, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, who tragically passed away in 2020.

2K Sports’ choice is warmly welcomed by the myriad of Bryant fans who have been advocating for his appearance on this year’s cover.

One viral tweet, viewed over 6.9 million times, stated, “Anyone but Kobe on NBA 2K24 cover is blasphemous,” making the community’s wishes loud and clear.

However, until the official reveal, the suspense surrounding Bryant’s selection kept fans on the edge of their seats, with rumors suggesting other potential candidates, such as two-time NBA MVP and 2022-23 NBA Champion Nikola Jokic.

But this year, 2K Sports made a decision that extends beyond the stats and accolades. By featuring Kobe Bryant on the NBA 2K24 cover, they’ve paid tribute to a man who inspired countless individuals on and off the court.

Fans can purchase the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition later this year.

Stay tuned for further details surrounding the release date of NBA 2K24.