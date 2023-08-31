NBA 2K24 unveils MyCareer improvements & new The City beach

The NBA 2K24 team unveiled its plans for MyCareer and The City, as the latter will be situated in a tropical environment.

In recent weeks, the NBA 2K team has unveiled new features that are coming to the gameplay in this year’s game, as well as a look at the Mamba Moments and MyTeam game modes.

With a week before the release of 2K24, the development team turned its focus to showcase what’s ahead in MyCareer and the open-world environment known as The City.

Article continues after ad

Among the additions include a new online head-to-head move and the return of REP.

Article continues after ad

2K

MyCareer follows a generation prospect

NBA 2K24’s MyCareer story will follow a generation prospect that’s been predicted to be the best talent to enter the league since LeBron James.

The NBA 2K team stated that this year’s version of MyCareer will be more streamlined as compared to prior installments. Part of that is by way of just letting players play games without it being too disjointed, as well as another way to go through MyCareer.

Article continues after ad

New to 2K24 is a ‘key games’ feature. This is an expedited way to grind through MyCareer, and will allow players to play a team’s most important games and any potential milestones.

Article continues after ad

2K

The City heads to the beach for NBA 2K24

For NBA 2K24, The City will get a facelift. Community members will be treated to a condensed version of The City, situated in a Miami-like beachfront locale full of beaches, neon lights, and basketball courts.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

The City will be the home to the REC, Pro-Am, Ante-Up, the Theater, Club 2K, and the new Starting 5 building. Here, 2K24 owners can plug their MyPlayer into an NBA team and face off against others in online, 1v1 competition.

Article continues after ad

The tropical location will also include three courts that will be a part of the Streetball side quest. Plyaers will find “challenging bosses, teams with skills to beat,” surrounded by a lively environment that includes a DJ and MC.

Article continues after ad

Streetball has its own progression system, and players can acquire Takeover perks and other rewards.

2K

Affiliations have also received a makeover for NBA 2K24. There are two Affiliations in The City this year, RISE and ELITE. Whichever team comes out on top each Season will receive special prizes.

Article continues after ad

Also back for NBA 2K24 is Fast Travel around The City and REP. 2K24 MyPlayers will start as rookies and ballers will have to work their way up to Legend. REP will not reset at the start of each season — but will for those who change Affiliations — as players will look to grind towards hitting the Top 10.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.