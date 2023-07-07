NBA 2K24 pre-order bonus & edition differences

NBA 2K24 is set to launch this September, and will honor the great Kobe Bryant and the 25th anniversary of the franchise. This means that there will be several different editions to choose from and we’ve got the full rundown here.

2K revealed first new details for NBA 2K24 in early July 2023, in what will be the 25th anniversary of the simulation basketball franchise.

Every year, 2K has traditionally released several different versions of the annual series, letting fans pick from a number of options. 2K will follow that precedent in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Here now is a look at all the different versions of NBA 2K24, and what comes with each.

2K

Contents

NBA 2K24 pre-order bonuses

Here’s a look at all the pre-order bonuses that can be received from the different editions of NBA 2K24.

Kobe Bryant Edition

The Kobe Bryant Edition is the base edition of the game and it comes with no pre-order bonuses. This edition will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K24 base game

Black Mamba Edition

The Black Mamba Edition of NBA 2K24 will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and both the PlayStation and Xbox families of consoles. It costs more than the Kobe Bryant Edition but it comes with a number of digital bonuses for MyCareer and MyTeam, as well as 100,000 Virtual Currency (VC).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

100,000 VC

15,000 MyTeam Points

NBA 2K24 Option Pack Box

MyTeam Promo 10 Pack Bundle

#24 Era Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card

One Diamond Shoe

One Ruby Coach

Two-hour Double XP Coin for MyTeam

Six types of MyCareer Skills Boosts (x10)

Three types of Gatorade Boosts (x10)

Two-hour Double XP Coin for MyCareer

Four MyCareer T-Shirts

MyCareer Backpack

MyCareer Electric Skateboard

MyCareer Arm Sleeves

Dual-gen access will also be granted with the Black Mamba Edition. The PlayStation version comes with a copy for the PlayStation 4 and 5, while the Xbox version includes copies for the Xbox One and Series X|S.

Article continues after ad

25th Anniversary Edition

The 25th Anniversary Edition will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NBA 2K franchise, as you might have guessed. This digital-only version comes with the highest price, but the most digital bonuses.

12-month subscription to NBA League Pass

Summer League Bonus (available from 7/7-7/17)

100,000 VC

50,000 MyTeam Points

Ruby Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card”

NBA 2K24 Option Pack Box

MyTeam Promo 10 Pack Bundle

#24 Era Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card

One Diamond Shoe

One Ruby Coach

Two-hour Double XP Coin for MyTeam

Six types of MyCareer Skills Boosts (x15)

Three types of Gatorade Boosts (x15)

Two-hour Double XP Coin for MyCareer

Four MyCareer T-Shirts

MyCareer Backpack

MyCareer Electric Skateboard

MyCareer Arm Sleeves

Black Mamba Capsule that includes Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, Yellow T-Shirt, and Kobe Player Panel

Much like with the Black Mamba Edition, those who purchase the 25th Anniversary Edition will receive dual-gen access.

WNBA Edition

Basketball fans in the U.S. and Canada will also be able to purchase the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K24. This version is only available at GameStop and features Sabrina Ionescu on the cover.

Article continues after ad

Check our site for more NBA 2K24 coverage.