NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition is 57% on Amazon for Black Friday

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles has hit a historical low and is now 57% off for Black Friday.

Basketball fans rejoice, as one of the hottest deals this Black Friday is for the new NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X or S. This limited edition celebrates the career of the legendary Kobe Bryant and is currently an astonishing 57% off.

For hoops enthusiasts, this is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise at an unbeatable price point. The game has come down in price for Black Friday, saving you an incredible 57% exclusively with the Black Friday promotion on Amazon.

The Kobe Bryant Edition allows you to channel the Black Mamba’s iconic playing style reliving his early days as a phenom up through his global superstardom.

Groundbreaking new PROPlay technology also translates real NBA footage into ultra-smooth animations for the most authentic on-court action yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There are also expansive new social environments to explore, including a tropical locale in The City or the scenic Neighborhood. Showcase your skills against top competition while taking in stunning views.

Save over 50% on NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for Black Friday

2K Games

This is the lowest price the game has ever been available for, so this is your chance to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy while taking your game to the next level. But hurry, as steep savings this big will sell out fast.

Honor the Black Mamba and experience new heights of hoops action with the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition – only on PS5. Looking for other gaming deals? Check out the best Mario video game discounts this Black Friday for big savings on classic Nintendo titles.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.