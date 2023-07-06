NBA 2K24 cross-play confirmed: How cross-platform play works

Cross-play has been confirmed as a new feature in NBA 2K24 for the first time in series history. Here is everything you need to know about the long-awaited addition.

Sports video games have slowly but surely integrated cross-play, allowing PlayStation and Xbox players to connect. EA introduced cross-platform capability in FIFA 22 and NHL 23. Although both games have varying levels of cross-play functionality, it still allows friends from different consoles to play with each other.

Football and basketball fans are finally joining the fun as well. Cross-play will be available in Madden 24, and we now know that the feature is coming to NBA 2K24.

Let’s jump right into everything you need to know about playing with friends on different consoles.

How does cross-play work in NBA 2K24?

On July 6, Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts, revealed new information about NBA 2K24 in an interview with ESPN. The game developer revealed that NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant will be honored as the NBA 2K 24’s cover athlete. This is Bryan’ts fourth time as a cover star for the series.

Thomas also revealed that cross-play is coming to the next franchise entry.

“NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.”

The game developer did not go into any details on how cross-play works and also didn’t reveal any other community-requested features that are coming.

2K

It remains to be seen what game modes the feature will come to. Even though FIFA added cross-play, EA failed to introduce the innovation to Pro Clubs yet. And in NHL 23, players are only able to play against friends on other consoles.

While waiting for more information on NBA 2K24, be sure to check out the rest of our 2K coverage.