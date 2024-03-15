When does NBA 2K24 Season 6 start? What to expect

Here’s a look at when Season 6 of NBA 2K24 will begin, as well as what content to expect with the new season.

Every six weeks, 2K traditionally changes things up in NBA 2K24 with the start of a brand-new season in the game.

Seasons bring new items to grind for in MyTeam, plus emotes, banners, and other items for MyCareer and The City.

Here’s a look at when 2K24 players can expect Season 6 to start.

The start date for Season 6 of NBA 2K24 is April 5, 2024, six weeks after Season 5 kicked off. This has been confirmed by the NBA 2K development team in The City. The sixth season of NBA 2K24 will mark the third full season of the game for the calendar year of 2024.

Traditionally, the new season of NBA 2K24 brings with it new animations for MyCareer, as well as MyTeam content.

As of this writing, we do not have details on what will come with Season 6. That information typically comes just a few days before the official start of the new season.

For Season 5, 2K introduced a 98 OVR James Harden, one available for getting to Level 40 in the reward path. Additionally, the fifth season came with collaboration content featuring musician Bad Bunny and a 97 OVR Zion Williamson for those who purchased the Pro Pass.

