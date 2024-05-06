Mortal Kombat 1 players divided about whether Homelander voice actor matters

The Mortal Kombat 1 community is divided over whether the Homelander voice actor will matter after seeing the teaser trailer.

During CCXP Mexico, WB Games and NetherRealm unleashed the first teaser trailer for MK1’s upcoming Homelander DLC. The 45-second glimpse shows everything from the character’s bizarre milk-drinking habits to a Fatality involving a commercial airliner. It also offers a short snippet of how Homelander will sound without The Boys actor Anthony Starr providing the voice.

In the trailer, Liu Kang warns Homelander that he’s “chosen a war with a God,” to which the blue-clad supe responds, “No, you have!” As such, there’s very little to judge regarding the quality of the voice. Still, Mortal Kombat players have their opinions.

One person replied to the MK Twitter account with: “Holy crap that voice sounds absolutely horrific.”

Meanwhile, after reading the comments, another user wrote, “the fact that people can’t tell if it’s Antony Starr or not says a lot lmao. If it’s not him, the VA did a pretty good job.”

Mortal Kombat’s Reddit community seems less divided. One post argues that Starr’s absence from the MK1 role doesn’t even matter anymore because Homelander “looks really good.” 1,200 upvotes and dozens of comments suggest this sentiment is shared.

“I’m fine with it, as long as whoever’s voicing him can make him sound menacing enough, and not be as bad as Arnie’s Terminator in MK11,” someone else said.

Homelander’s character model, Fatalities, and Starr-inspired mannerisms are enough for some Mortal Kombat 1 fans to shelve their concerns about the voice acting. But everyone will have a better sense of how the character sounds once a longer gameplay trailer hits the web.

The wait for a gameplay reveal shouldn’t last long since Homelander’s MK1 debut remains on track for Spring 2024.