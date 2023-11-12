Antony Starr confirms he’s not voicing Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1

Anthony Starr, actor for Homelander in the series “The Boys,” has confirmed that he will not be voice acting for the character in the game Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1, the newest iteration of the famous fighting game franchise, revealed that the game will be getting DLC featuring some iconic characters from TV and Movies.

Netherealm has already released one of the DLC characters, Omni-Man, and was applauded for their loyalty to the show Invincible, with his fatalities being some of the most memorable moments from the series.

Article continues after ad

Homelander is set to be another DLC character, but fans were disappointed to hear that the character will not be voiced by original actor Anthony Starr.

Article continues after ad

Anthony Starr reveals he will not voice MK1 Homelander

One fan commented on Instagram, asking Anthony Starr if he would be voicing the character, to which he got a direct reply: “Nope.“

Fans were disappointed with the news and wondered who would be replacing the actor’s voice that has become synonymous with the laser-beam shooting hero.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined,” one fan complained.

Article continues after ad

“Not to be dramatic, but this is the most devastating one-word answer in human history,” another person agreed.

However, other fans still held out hope that Starr could still feature in Mortal Kombat 1, claiming that it’s possible that people have misinterpreted his one-word answer.

Article continues after ad

“People keep hounding him for answers on this I wouldn’t be surprised if he said no just to stop the questions.”

This sad news for fans came just after the news that DLC character Tremor, the earth-wielding ninja, will be released on November 16, confusing players as he arrives only a week after Omni-Man.