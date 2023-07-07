Mortal Kombat 1 players loving return of fan-favorite fighter after 12-year absence

NetherRealm’s Kombat Kast event revealed a bunch of Mortal Kombat 1 fighters and Kameo guests, but one MK1 character has shone above the rest and has players giddy already.

We’re still months away from the release of the Mortal Kombat 1 reboot, but the hype is real. We’ve seen the introduction of the new Kameo system, there are already some hot rumors about DLC characters potentially coming, and now Kombat Kast has upped the ante even more.

Not only did the recent livestream from NetherRealm Studios unveil new information about the gameplay, as well as show off a stunning new trailer, but fans also learned of some newly confirmed characters.

Mortal Kombat 1 will see the return of Smoke

Some MK fighters are held in higher regard than others due to a number of factors. It could be their appearance, their moves, their lore, or even the scarcity of their playability.

One character who falls into most of these criteria is Smoke. Yes, as we saw during the new Official Lin Kuei trailer, Smoke is back! The MK1 bio for the mysterious character says that he’s an orphan taken in by the Lin Kuei after they killed his father.

The community is over the moon to see him back, as Smoke has not actually been playable since 2011’s Mortal Kombat 9. He has made a couple of minor cameos, not Kameos, in MKX and MK11.

“Smoke is Konfirmed! My all-time favorite is back!” excitedly exclaimed one Reddit post and the comments were full of tributes to the popular character.

“I really hope that at some point in the story, Smoke says: Where there is Smoke. And then Scorpion comes in and finishes it: There is fire. It would be so cheesy but the opportunity is right there,” explained one user, and another simply added: “To my fellow Smoke mains: We are so f**king back.”

The character’s first playable appearance in 12 years has certainly not been lost on the community and another post also went in on the praise for the beloved fighter and his grim new Fatality.

While many Mortal Kombat 1 characters such as Scorpion and Sub-Zero will take their usual adulation, it’s nice to see returning characters like Smoke give long-time fans more reasons to be happy. Who knows, they might get to test Smoke out during the Mortal Kombat 1 beta.