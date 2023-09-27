Mortal Kombat 1 update 0.121 patch notes: Invasion Mode fixes & Brutalities changes

NetherRealm has dropped a new 0.121 update for Mortal Kombat 1, and to keep you fighting fit and in the know, we’ve got all of the devs’ patch notes for you to check out.

As with all games, the first few weeks of MK1 are very important. They can be a big factor in helping to retain players for the first few months and even weeks. The day one patch immediately addressed some issues concerning matchmaking, the story, as well as improvements to the game’s controversial Switch release.

A new update has now arrived though in the form of the 0.121 update. It’s not a major patch by any means, but it does make some useful tweaks. So without further ado, allow us to give you a quick tour of the latest changes made to Mortal Kombat 1.

NetherRealm

Just to reiterate, this is only a small update with a tiny handful of alterations implemented by NetherRealm. However, for people invested in Invasion Mode, who love doing Quests, and pulling off Brutalities, the MK1 September 16 update is a key one.

Mortal Kombat 1 update 0.121 patch notes

Addressed issues in Invasions

Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed

Brutality move lists corrected

Stability fixes

Localization fixes

No doubt this is the first of many minor updates such as this one. Mortal Kombat 1 is expected to have many years ahead of it.

Until the next MK1 update, be sure to look at a bunch of our other content for the fighting title:

