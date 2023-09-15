Mortal Kombat 1 day one patch notes: Matchmaking fixes, new finishing moves, more

The day one patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1 have gone live, introducing Invasion’s Season 1 content, new finishing moves, and more.

Mortal Kombat 1 won’t hit store shelves until Tuesday, September 19, but early access kicked off on Thursday, September 14. To join the fight five days early, players had to pre-order either the Premium or Kollector’s Edition of the game.

As such, developer NetherRealm Studios has already rolled out the day one patch across Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

The full patch notes outline the various adjustments, which include general bug fixes, UI improvements, and the addition of numerous finishing moves.

Mortal Kombat 1 day one patch notes for PS5 and Xbox Series

MK1’s day one update features a long list of improvements and changes for PlayStation and Xbox players. Notably, the patch introduces additional finishing moves, as well as Season 1 content for Invasion mode. This particular mode also receives bug fixes, rebalanced boss encounters, and gateway mesa Challenge Towers.

NetherRealm further rolled out matchmaking-related fixes, alongside unspecified general bug fixes.

WB Games

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S patch notes read as follows:

General

General bug fixes

Added and fleshed out accessibility options

Character polish and tuning pass

Added numerous additional finishing moves

Improved and refined UI to include additional new options

Invasions

Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters

General UI Improvements

General bug fixes

Rebalanced boss fights

Adjusted mesa progression

Added Season 1 content

Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa

Story

Improvements to the movie player

Visual polish to numerous scenes

Tuning of the story finale and final boss

4k resolution movies added

Online

Improvements to matchmaker

Bug fixes to online modes

Mortal Kombat 1 day one patch notes for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 received a different set of patch notes for the day one update. Most importantly, the patch enables the complete story campaign, online play, and full tutorials.

Nintendo Switch patch notes read as follows:

General

Enables additional character/kameo roster, additional arenas, and kustomization

Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, practice mode

Enables Towers and Tournament modes

General bug fixes

Story

Enables full story campaign

Online