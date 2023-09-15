Mortal Kombat 1 day one patch notes: Matchmaking fixes, new finishing moves, more
The day one patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1 have gone live, introducing Invasion’s Season 1 content, new finishing moves, and more.
Mortal Kombat 1 won’t hit store shelves until Tuesday, September 19, but early access kicked off on Thursday, September 14. To join the fight five days early, players had to pre-order either the Premium or Kollector’s Edition of the game.
As such, developer NetherRealm Studios has already rolled out the day one patch across Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
The full patch notes outline the various adjustments, which include general bug fixes, UI improvements, and the addition of numerous finishing moves.
Mortal Kombat 1 day one patch notes for PS5 and Xbox Series
MK1’s day one update features a long list of improvements and changes for PlayStation and Xbox players. Notably, the patch introduces additional finishing moves, as well as Season 1 content for Invasion mode. This particular mode also receives bug fixes, rebalanced boss encounters, and gateway mesa Challenge Towers.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
NetherRealm further rolled out matchmaking-related fixes, alongside unspecified general bug fixes.
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S patch notes read as follows:
General
- General bug fixes
- Added and fleshed out accessibility options
- Character polish and tuning pass
- Added numerous additional finishing moves
- Improved and refined UI to include additional new options
Invasions
- Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
- General UI Improvements
- General bug fixes
- Rebalanced boss fights
- Adjusted mesa progression
- Added Season 1 content
- Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa
Story
- Improvements to the movie player
- Visual polish to numerous scenes
- Tuning of the story finale and final boss
- 4k resolution movies added
Online
- Improvements to matchmaker
- Bug fixes to online modes
Mortal Kombat 1 day one patch notes for Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 received a different set of patch notes for the day one update. Most importantly, the patch enables the complete story campaign, online play, and full tutorials.
Nintendo Switch patch notes read as follows:
General
- Enables additional character/kameo roster, additional arenas, and kustomization
- Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, practice mode
- Enables Towers and Tournament modes
- General bug fixes
Story
- Enables full story campaign
Online
- Enables online play