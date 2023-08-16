Mortal Kombat 1 fans convinced original Scorpion Hanzo Hasashi is returning

Following a tweet from a Mortal Kombat 1 developer, some fans think the original Scorpion, Hanzo Hasashi, will appear in-game.

Mortal Kombat faithful were surprised upon learning that Hanzo Hasashi is not the man beneath the Scorpion mask in MK1. That honor now belongs to Kuai Liang – little brother of the original Sub-Zero (Bi-Han) – who adopted the Sub-Zero mantle in 1993’s MK2.

With Bi-Han back as the iconic blue ninja and Kuai Liang donning the yellow garb, everyone’s wondering one thing, where is the classic Scorpion in the new MK universe?

While that particular puzzle continues to linger, fans have their theories. And a recent social media post from an MK1 developer has only amplified interest in the mystery.

Mortal Kombat 1 fans think OG Scorpion Hanzo is coming back

NetherRealm Studios’ Lead QA Analyst, Stephanie Brownback, recently quote tweeted a meme video of a man intensely whispering in a woman’s ear at a crowded event.

“What is he saying?” read the caption on the video, to which Brownback jokingly responded with a blurb about Hanzo’s place in the new Mortal Kombat game.

The developer’s post soon thereafter made it to Reddit. And some fans think it may hint that Hanzo will appear in some capacity in Mortal Kombat 1.

“D*mn, whatever’s in store for Hanzo might be big,” one person replied in the Reddit thread. Another user added the following to the conversation: “You can’t make a huge change like that and not expect a lot of backlash. I think whatever going on with Hanzo in the game will be something even bigger though.”

Meanwhile, others believe Brownback is trolling, poking fun at fans who bombard devs – and the internet – with theories about Hanzo’s role in the Mortal Kombat 1 timeline.

In response to someone saying Hanzo’s part in MK1 “might be big,” a different Redditor wrote: “Or he might not exist.”

Replying to a comment about Brownback’s potential tease, the original poster chimed in with, “She’s just f***ing with us.”

Whatever the case, all will be revealed in due time. Mortal Kombat 1 hits Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 19.