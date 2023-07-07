How many Mortal Kombat games are there?

Whether you favor Earthrealm or Outworld, Mortal Kombat’s blood-soaked, spine-cracking gameplay binds us all. Now that you’ve gotten over here, let’s run through how many Mortal Kombat games have graced the gaming world over the years.

If you’ve found yourself caught in the immersive and blood-chilling universe of Mortal Kombat, then this guide is definitely for you. Mortal Kombat, the genre-defining and absolutely legendary fighting game series has a diverse collection of entries that spans several decades.

Over the years, across arcade machines and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, MK fans have lapped up the franchise’s trademarks. Fatalities, Brutalities, and even more recently, Quitalities! But, just how many games have invaded and infected the world with the brutal world of Mortal Kombat?

Let’s find out how many entries there have been ahead of the anticipated release of 2023’s Mortal Kombat 1.

NetherRealm

How many Mortal Kombat games have there been?

As of July 2023, there are a total of 26 main, spin-off, and complete edition games in the Mortal Kombat series – discounting compilations and bundles.

The adventure began in 1992 with the original arcade hit ‘Mortal Kombat’ and each subsequent title contributed its own flair to the lore of Mortal Kombat, adding depth to a universe already rich with unique characters, each possessing a distinctive palette.

NetherRealm

Every Mortal Kombat game in order

Now that we’ve addressed the overarching question, let’s delve into the specifics and take a chronological journey through every Mortal Kombat game released to date:

Mortal Kombat (1992) Mortal Kombat II (1993) Mortal Kombat 3 (1995) Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (1995) Mortal Kombat Trilogy (1996) Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero (1997) Mortal Kombat 4 (1997) Mortal Kombat Gold (1999) Mortal Kombat: Special Forces (2000) Mortal Kombat Advance (2001) Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002) Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition (2003) Mortal Kombat: Deception (2004) Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks (2005) Mortal Kombat: Armageddon (2006) Mortal Kombat: Unchained (2006) Ultimate Mortal Kombat (2007) Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe (2008) Mortal Kombat (2011) Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition (2011) Mortal Kombat X (2015) Mortal Kombat Mobile (2015) Mortal Kombat XL (2016) Mortal Kombat 11 (2019) Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (2020) Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (2020)

That wraps up our quick and easy guide on the history of Mortal Kombat games. Obviously, the number will fluctuate over the coming years, so we’ll be sure to update this article when the likes of Mortal Kombat 1 and Mortal Kombat: Onslaught are released.

Speaking of which, make sure to check out a ton of our useful Mortal Kombat 1 guides to become acquainted with it:

