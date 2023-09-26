Best Kameos to use in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameos are far from a gimmick and have a huge bearing on how fights play out in the beat ’em up. Some can extend kombos, whereas some can immobilize your opponents completely. So let’s isolate the Kameos we think are the absolute best in MK1.

When the Kameo system was first announced for MK1, fans were intrigued, but they were never thought to be game-changing additions. With the full game now out, it’s clear to see this was incorrect. Having a partner that pops in and out makes Mortal Kombat 1’s action as diverse as the series has ever seen.

But in the same way that certain guns are better in FPS games and particular teams can get the job done better in sports games, specific Kameos give you the best chance of winning your match in MK1. To help you out, we’ve handpicked the ones you should be focusing your efforts around.

Best Kameos in MK1

With 15 Kameo characters to choose from in Mortal Kombat 1, we’ve opted for the top three that we think should complement any play style. Give them all a whirl and see which one fits your gameplay the best.

Sareena

If you’ve dared set foot online, then no doubt you’ve come up against your fair share of Sareenas. There’s a reason for this, her back Kameo attack. In the heat of combat, many players will drop their concentration for a split second and Sareena’s projectiles can land several hits on your opponent and also bring them closer to you to begin a kombo.

They can also be used mid-kombo for sustained damage. Her often-overlooked abilities are the ability to drain your foe’s Super Meter with her floor drainer, and she also has an Armored Get-Up attack.

Cyrax

There’s a ton of love for the returning Cyrax. Even though the ninja cyborg isn’t fully playable, his presence more than makes up for this. For starters, if you like getting your opponent high up into the air, Cyrax can hop in and land a vertical helicopter attack to make your offense even more deadly.

A hidden favorite of ours is Cyrax’s net. Even though it takes a few frames to start up, it has the potential to completely trap your opponent and disable all movement for several seconds. You can start a kombo or even allow yourself to hit a stress-free Fatal Blow. Throw in Cyrax’s pressure-inflicting self-destruct attack, and you have tons of options to bolster your gameplay.

Frost

To finish off with we’re gonna go for Frost. She’s available from the get-go which makes her very accessible. She has some solid ice attacks that can add the signature touch to kombos, plus, also give you space to plot your next move.

As her name suggests, like Sub-Zero, she has a propensity to freeze opponents. Her slow start-up floating ice projectile will make enemies sweat – giving you the opportunity to pressurize. Not only that but if you want a simple freeze attack, her forward Kameo action can be an instant freeze setting up more kombos and more potential.

We hope our Kameo tips serve you well. For more on Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo tips or anything else, check out some more guides here:

