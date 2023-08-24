What is Channeling in Minecraft: Enchantment explained

There are a lot of fantastic enchantments available for players to utilize in Minecraft, and Channeling is extremely useful, especially in certain combat situations. Here’s everything we know about this handy enchantment in the game, and how you can obtain it.

It can be stressful getting overrun by mobs of enemies in Minecraft, especially when you just want to explore a new seed and don’t particularly feel up for a fight. Thankfully, there are a lot of tools that can help you in battle, including Channeling which is a great enchantment to use against mobs.

Channeling can only be used with a specific type of item, however, and the enchantment will only work in certain weather circumstances. It’s also quite a rare enchantment so it may take a while to find.

If you want to know exactly how to obtain Channeling in Minecraft, and what it can be used for, we’ve got you covered in this guide.

Mojang Channeling is effective against mobs of enemies in Minecraft.

What is channeling in Minecraft

Channeling is a Trident enchantment in Minecraft that will imbue the weapon with Lightning.

The Channeling Enchantment calls down a lightning bolt from the sky when a Trident is thrown at a mob during a thunderstorm. In short, it can make a powerful weapon even more devastating. The lightning bolt will follow up the Trident’s initial attack, dealing even more damage to your enemies.

The enchantment will only work if all the requirements are met, however, so it can only be activated during a thunderstorm and the mob must be standing on land that’s exposed to the open sky – otherwise, the lightning bolt won’t be summoned.

How to get the channeling enchantment in Minecraft

The channeling enchantment can be obtained in a variety of ways in Minecraft once you’ve got your hands on an enchantment book which requires x1 book and x3 Lapid Lazuli. Here are all the ways you can find the enchantment in the game:

There’s a chance to obtain the channeling book by fishing.

It can be found in chests in dungeons and non-village overworld structures.

You may be able to purchase the book from Library Villagers.

Finally, it can occasionally be found in Raid drops.

