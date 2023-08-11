What is mending in Minecraft: Enchantment explained

Minecraft features a lot of great enchantments for players to use and mending is one of the most useful to have, especially if you’re using a lot of weapons and tools. So here’s everything you need to know about mending in the game and how you can obtain the enchantment.

There’s nothing more frustrating than your weapons breaking suddenly while you’re exploring in a game and Minecraft is no exception. Thankfully, if you have the mending enchantment, your items will last a lot longer.

Mending is one of many handy enchantments in Minecraft that can be used to make the game easier, however being extremely rare makes them difficult to obtain in the game.

If you’re wondering what the Mending enchantment can be used for and how to get it in Minecraft, here’s everything you need to know.

Mojang Mending can increase the durability of your items in Minecraft.

What is mending in Minecraft?

Mending in Minecraft is an enchantment that will improve the durability of your tools and weapons.

Whenever you obtain XP by trading, fishing, or defeating enemies in the game, mending will automatically repair items that are enchanted with the orb with a rate of two durability for every point of XP you’ve collected. You can enchant multiple items with mending but it will only repair one item at a time at random.

In short, the mending enchantment will make your weapons and tools last a lot longer in the game. Every item in Minecraft has a fixed life span so enchanting your favorites with mending can greatly increase the amount of times they can be used for.

How to get the mending enchantment in Minecraft

There’s a specific trick in Minecraft that will give you a better chance of obtaining the enchantment. You can attempt to unlock it using the enchantment table but the chances are extremely low so we’d recommend following the steps below instead:

Find or create a Librarian villager in any village – to make a Librarian simply lure a jobless villager away from others and give them a Lecturn.

in any village – to make a Librarian simply lure a jobless villager away from others and give them a Lecturn. Once the Librarian is working, you will be able to trade gems for books.

Check the books on offer and trade for the Mending book if it’s available.

If the book isn’t available, steal the Lecturn from the villager and replace it with a new one .

. This will reset the Librarian’s trade offers so simply repeat the process until the mending book is available to trade for.

That’s everything you need to know about mending in Minecraft! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

