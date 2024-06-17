What does Density do in Minecraft: Enchantment explained

While fighting for survival in Minecraft, players will come across a variety of Enchantments that provide certain benefits to aid them in specific situations such as Density.

Added as part of 1.21 update on all versions of Minecraft, Density is a tool that will greatly aid players when using a Mace weapon.

To help you learn everything you need to know about Density, as well as how to get your hands on it in Minecraft, we have a rundown of the important details.

What is Density in Minecraft?

Dexerto/Mojang

When using a Mace that is enchanted with Density, you will do more damage when dropping on top of an enemy. Furthermore, the damage boost will increase as you fall past more blocks.

Article continues after ad

This will stack for a max of five levels/blocks. Here’s how each level breaks down in terms of dealing damage:

Level Damage per Block Fallen 1 0.5(Heart x 0.25) 2 1 Heart 3 1.5(Heart x 0.75) 4 2 Hearts 5 2.5(Heart x 1.25)

How to get the Density Enchantment

You can get your hands on the Density Enchantment by taking a Mace and Lapis Lazuli to an Enchanting Table. If you want to give yourself the best odds at getting that Level 5 Enchantment, you can surround the Enchanting Table with 15 Bookshelves.

Article continues after ad

You can also obtain the Density Enchantment by looting structures that can generate Enchanted Books, as these can carry the spell as well. The best structures to try are Trial Chambers since the Ominous Vaults have decent odds of carrying the Density Enchantment.

Article continues after ad

Minecraft has far more tools at your disposal beyond Density, so read up on Respiration, Breach, and where you can find Smithing Templates.