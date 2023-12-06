Enchanted books are a portable way to apply enchantments to any item in Minecraft. They’re also cheaper than using Enchanting tables, and definitely way more comfortable. Here’s everything you need to know about Enchanted books in the game and how to use them.

Enchantments are a vital part of the Minecraft universe as they allow players to turn their weapons, armor, tools, and other objects into magical items.

Even though this practice is typically made with an Enchanting table, using a book is a more comfortable option thanks to its portability. Plus, some special enchantments can only be obtained with this method.

Also, because Enchanting tables require obsidian and diamonds, they are more expensive to assemble, so Enchanted books are the way to go if you don’t have resources to spare.

Where to find Enchanted books in Minecraft?

You can obtain Enchanted books in different ways:

Craft them using an Enchanting table.

Find them while fishing.

Find them in chests scattered around the world.

Get them from a librarian villager by trade.

As drops from vindicators and pillagers.

Mojang

How to use Enchanted books in Minecraft?

To use enchantments through the Enchanted books method, you’ll require a few things first:

An Enchanted book.

An anvil block.

The object you want to enchant.

The experience level required to do so.

Once you meet the requirements, you’ll have to follow these steps:

Place the anvil block wherever you want, and interact with it to open the menu. Place the item you want to enchant on the left box. Put your Enchanted book on the middle box, and see if you have the experience level required to apply that particular enchantment. If you do have it, the enchanted item will appear on the right box. Drag the item to your inventory.

The anvil’s pop-up menu should look like the image below.

MOJANG

In case you want to remove the enchantment from the object, you can do so by placing it in the grindstone block.

That’s all you need to know about Enchantment books and how to use them. For more Minecraft content, check our guides below:

