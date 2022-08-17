Finding the best weapon in Minecraft Dungeons can be the difference between success and failure, so here are the ones to look out for.

Whereas Minecraft is all about building, Minecraft Dungeons is all about destroying. Or at least saving innocent people and battling vicious mobs. It’s a thrilling game that combines tactics with powerful armor and weapons to make you feel like a true hero.

However, it’s hard to feel like a real hero when you don’t have a strong enough weapon to take down the Arch-Illager. So, if your weapon just isn’t cutting it anymore, look out for some of the best weapons in Minecraft Dungeons and watch the mobs disappear.

Venom Glaive

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Cover the enemies in deadly poison with this great weapon.

When it comes to battling large hordes of enemies, there are two ways to defeat them. One such way is to let them surround you and just hit them as quickly as possible and the other is to form a train and hit when you can.

No matter what way you prefer to attack large groups, the Venom Glaive will make it easier than ever before. It can spawn poison clouds, damaging anyone within its range. On top of that, you also have a longer melee reach meaning you can take the enemies out before they even get to hit you.

Whispering Spear

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Strike multiple times with this fantastic weapon.

The Whispering Spear is a unique weapon that seems to know when you need it to start getting more powerful. It feels like every time enemies start overpowering you, this spear uses its strike twice ability and puts a few of them down without much effort.

That combined with the long reach and the fantastic melee damage will allow you to charge in and wipe out mobs with little thought. It also looks awesome when you fight with it.

Firebrand

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Deal lasting damage to foes while attacking with this Axe.

Dealing some fantastic burn damage while still being able to hurt the enemy with some normal melee and spin attacks, Firebrand is the kind of weapon that you must keep hold of if you’re lucky enough to acquire it.

Such powers and damage allow you to hit once and let the enemy take damage for a few seconds after. It can often be the difference between getting that boss down or them taking you down instead.

Elite Power Bow

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Shoot strong and safe with this powerful bow.

Sometimes abilities can make or break a weapon, but the strongest tools often don’t need much to them. All they need to be able to do is take down an enemy quickly and safely. Nothing says safety like being as far away from the threat as possible.

The Elite Power Bow doesn’t have too many special abilities. Instead, it primarily focuses on damage and lots of it. This is one of the most powerful weapons in Minecraft Dungeons and is often capable of one-hitting enemies when the fates align — keep this at all costs.

Whirlwind

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Push the enemy away with this powerful weapon.

When dealing with close-range enemies gets a little too much, all you need to do is pull out the Whirlwind hammer and let it decimate the playing field.

Along with powerful melee damage capabilities, the Whirlwind has an ability that casts Shockwaves, sending the enemy flying when activated. This combined with its spin attack makes it a versatile and deadly weapon, perfect for a fight against any of the tough bosses.

Heartstealer

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Heal and hit at the same time with this clever claymore.

Health is one of the most important aspects of Minecraft Dungeons. It’s literally the difference between life and death and having low health will put you at a considerable disadvantage in battle.

However, with a powerful unique weapon like Heartstealer you don’t need to worry about health anymore. Heartstealer can pull health from mobs into you meaning with every hit you heal. Not only does it restore your health, but it also pushes mobs back when you hit them allowing for more recovery and dominance over the battlefield.

Imploding Crossbow

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Bring the enemy to you with this crossbow.

While many other powerful unique weapons boast of being able to push away enemies, the Imploding Crossbow actually does the opposite. Whenever you hit, as well as having explosive arrows, you will also pull the enemies towards you.

This is ideal for any co-op battle since you can stand behind your allies and pull them toward the melee players. Tactics and a powerful weapon make for serious damage.

Hammer of Gravity

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Feel like a god with this weapon in your hands.

Feel just like Thor with this beautiful but deadly hammer. The Hammer of Gravity will pull in the enemies and grant you the ability to smash down into the group, causing great splash damage and wiping out multiple enemies at once.

It’s a slower weapon but when used properly and with technique, you can wipe out the toughest of enemies, just like the god of thunder.

Lightning Harp Crossbow

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Shoot lightning at enemies with this awesome weapon.

Bows can be a risky way to fight. They force you to stay relatively far away from the enemy and typically require you to run around a lot, which can get you in a dangerous position.

That being said, if you’re wielding a weapon like the Lightning Harp Crossbow then you’ll feel much safer. This is primarily due to the fact that it does some impressive damage, fires multiple projectiles, and has the chance to ricochet into other enemies. All that combined with the awesome design makes it well worth having.

Cursed Axe

Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios / Double Eleven Blow the enemies away with the Cursed Axe.

The Cursed Axe is not as bad as it sounds, it’s more of a curse for the enemy rather than the one wielding it.

This is thanks to the huge melee damage it’s capable of as well as the fact that when you kill an enemy, they will explode and deal damage to everything around it. It’s like an added bonus to your attack. This, and the spin attack, makes the Cursed Axe one of the best weapons in Minecraft Dungeons.

Those were the best weapons in Minecraft Dungeons. Why not check out some of these while you wait to get some of those desired unique items:

Best cheats and commands | How to join Minecraft roleplay servers | What does Depth Strider do? | The best servers for all types of gameplay | The best mods to download | Where to find the Pigstep Music Disc | Best Minecraft seeds | What does Smite do? | How to tame and breed horses