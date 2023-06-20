One of the most beloved features of Minecraft is the inclusion of pets, and cats are extremely popular in the game so if you’re wondering exactly how to tame one, here’s everything you need to know.

Having a pet in Minecraft can make the experience even more satisfying for some players, whether your furry friend is protecting you or is simply by your side for companionship. If you have a real-life pet of course it’s always fun to create a digital version of them to join you on your in-game adventures.

There are a variety of pets you can have in Minecraft and cats are very popular but it’s not immediately obvious how to tame one so in this guide we’ll tell you everything you need to know to gain a cat’s trust in the game.

Without further ado, here’s how to tame a cat in Minecraft.

How to tame a cat in Minecraft

Mojang Cats are popular pets in Minecraft.

In order to tame a cat in Minecraft, you’ll need a find a stray cat and then earn the animal’s trust by offering it some raw fish. Follow the steps below and you’ll have a new furry friend in no time:

Find a Village and wait for stray cats to spawn.

Prepare either raw salmon or raw cod from your inventory (these can be obtained by fishing).

Approach the cat slowly – don’t run straight toward them or it’ll get startled and run away.

Feed the raw fish to the cat.

Look for the hearts, hinting you’ve tamed it.

If the cat finishes the food you’ve offered and hearts show above its head and a red collar appears around its neck that means you have successfully tamed it! Your new pal will now follow you and can even help to ward off enemies.

That’s everything you need to know about how to tame a cat in Minecraft! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

