Top 7 best Food Sources in Minecraft

Mojang’s popular sandbox game features a Hunger System players need to keep an eye on in order to stay alive and not lose any health hearts along the way. If you’re not an avid cook, here are the 7 best food sources with high nutritional value you can find in Minecraft.

In Minecraft, the Hunger System makes you eat constantly because if you don’t, starvation will start to consume your health hearts and once you’re out of them, you’ll die.

Therefore, as in plenty of adventure games, you’ll need to have food available at all times to keep from dying, but also to restore the hearts, which are usually lost in fights or during the day when you’re out farming/crafting around.

Luckily for players, there are plenty of ways to get food in the game, and not all of them require you to be a master chef, as food can be any consumable item you bump into.

To give you the upper hand, here are the best food sources you can find in Mojang Studios’ game based on their nourishment.

7. Cake

MOJANG

Even though Cake is not the traditional healthy food we are used to, in Minecraft, it’s a great food source. It nets players 14 Hunger Points if they eat the whole thing, or 2 if they have only a bite.

You can craft one with basic resources like wheat, eggs, sugar, and milk.

6. Bread

MOJANG

Bread is another easy-access food source as you can bake it yourself or you can trade it with villagers from all over. This food source will grant you 2.5 Hunger Points and 6 Hunger Saturation, which is great compared to how fast you can produce each piece.

You can craft bread just with three Wheat. You can get Wheat by growing grass seeds first.

5. Baked Potato

MOJANG

This vegetable is one of the first ones you’ll learn to farm in the game. Once you have a bunch of regular potatoes, instead of waiting for them to spoil (and risk poisoning yourself), bake them with any kind of fuel to create a Baked Potato. It will increase 2.5 Hunger Points and 6 Hunger Saturation.

You can bake them in a furnace, smoker, or campfire.

4. Cooked Meats (Salmon, Steak, Chicken, Porkchop, Mutton)

MOJANG

Every meat in the game can be acquired from fishing salmon or killing adult cows, chickens, pigs, or sheep. Once you have a raw piece of meat, you can cook it to gain Hunger Points for your health as well as experience points in the game.

Type of meat Nourishment value Salmon 3 Hunger Points / 9.6 Hunger Saturation Steak 4 Hunger Points / 12.8 Hunger Saturation Chicken 3 Hunger Points / 7.2 Hunger Saturation Porkchop 4 Hunger Points / 12.8 Hunger Saturation Mutton 3 Hunger Points / 9.6 Hunger Saturation

You can cook the meat using a furnace, smoker, or campfire.

3. Golden Apple

MOJANG

As in real life, Apples are good for your health, but Golden ones are even better. Thanks to Gold being an abundant resource in the Minecraft universe, players will be able to craft this remarkable edible. Golden Apples grant 4 Hunger Points, with Regeneration II for 5 seconds and Absorption for 2 whole minutes.

You can obtain Golden Apples from Chests or by combining a regular apple with 8 Gold Ingots.

2. Golden Carrot

MOJANG

Similar to the Golden Apple, Golden Carrots are a great food source in the game and they are even easier to make, as you’ll use Gold Nuggets instead of Gold Ingots. For every one of these you eat, you’ll get an outstanding 6 Hunger Points and 14.4 Hunger Saturation.

You can get Golden Carrots from Chests, Trading, or by combining a regular carrot with 8 Gold Nuggets. Keep in mind that one Gold Ingot will transfer into 9 nuggets.

1. Enchanted Golden Apple

MOJANG

The Enchanted Golden Apple is a non-craftable variant of the Golden Apple that grants players much more powerful effects once consumed. This magnificent item can only be obtained by Chest looting around the world and it will grant you 4 Hunger Points and 9.6 Hunger Saturation, along with Regeneration II for 20 seconds, Regeneration IV for 30 seconds, Absorption IV for 2 minutes, Resistance for 5 minutes and Fire Resistance for 5 more minutes.

Players can find the Enchanted Golden Apples in chests inside a: Dungeon, Mineshaft, Ancient City, Bastion Remnant, Desert Temple, Ruined Portal, or Woodland Mansion.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Food Sources in Minecraft. For more game content, check some of our guides below:

