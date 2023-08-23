How to play Disney Worlds of Adventure in Minecraft

A brand new DLC has arrived in Minecraft, bringing the exciting franchise of Disney through the Disney Worlds of Adventure. Here’s how you can try it out.

Minecraft is no stranger to collaborative DLCs, with its most recent being the announcement of a Dungeons & Dragons adventure. These DLCs are extremely enjoyable, bringing a little more structure to the open world and allowing fans to explore prebuilt seeds and even complete quests.

Now, a brand new experience has arrived in the form of the Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC – but how can you play it? Here’s everything you need to know, including its cost, contents, and where to buy it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to play the Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC

Mojang

Players will be thrilled to find out that the Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC is available now in the Minecraft Marketplace and costs 1,340 Minecoins to purchase.

If you do choose to buy it, it’ll come with these features:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Six maps including: Aladdin The Little Mermaid Snow White Alice In Wonderland The Lion King Beauty and the Beast

A six-part adventure to hunt down gem shards

A Free Character Creator item

Other than this, players can expect to meet some familiar faces, all in the style of the Minecraft you know and love.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get hold of the Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC. While heading to the marketplace, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | Best Minecraft servers | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | All Minecraft cheats and commands | How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | How to install the best Bedrock shaders in Minecraft | How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft | How to make Lanterns in Minecraft | How to breed horses in Minecraft & tame them | Minecraft teleporting guide | Minecraft Villager jobs guide | How to make paper in Minecraft | How to make a lead in Minecraft