Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC: Classes, skills & more

Dungeons & Dragons and Minecraft have collided to create a thrilling new DLC unlike anything we’ve seen before in this open-world game. Here’s everything we know about the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC.

Announced during the D&D Direct on March 28, 2023, Mojang and Wizards of The Coast are collaborating to create a brand-new DLC with selectable classes, classic monsters, dice rolls and so much more. This aims to introduce more to both Minecraft and the extremely popular tabletop RPG by developing an experience neither has ever seen before.

The DLC boasts an action RPG experience set in the Forgotten Realms, only this time, rather than being on paper and dice, it’s within the blocky realms of Minecraft. So, here’s everything we know about the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC including what classes you can play, its platforms, and if it has a release date.

Wizards of The Coast / Mojang

The Minecraft x Dungeons & Dragons DLC doesn’t have a solidified release date, rather telling fans that it’ll be released in Spring 2023.

Thankfully, that tells us we don’t have to wait too long for the exciting new DLC to come out. When a full release date is announced we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

What is the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC about?

The Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC is a collaboration between the two games, thus creating a thrilling action RPG within the popular blocky world.

The 10-hour-long DLC will feature D&D classes, stats, spells, and abilities, all of which will help you battle famous D&D monsters, like a Mimic or the ever-popular Displacer Beast thanks to the Honor Among Thieves trailers.

You and up to three other players will be able to traverse the Forgotten Realms, exploring locations like Candlekeep, Caer Dineval, and so much more as you complete quests, level up, gain power, and defeat deadly enemies.

As it typically goes with Dungeons & Dragons, a lot of your persuasion and choices will be made using dice rolls, throwing every player into a true D&D scenario, especially when the die rolls a natural 1.

What classes can you play?

Wizards of The Coast / Mojang

No Dungeons & Dragons DLC is complete without a few class choices. Luckily, you’ll be able to play as one of four different classes in this Minecraft DLC. Those are, from left to right of the image:

Paladin

Barbarian

Wizard

Rogue

Each comes with their own skills and abilities, which primarily come into play during combat rather than the story. If you want to dress up like your favorite D&D class then you can do so through the available skins that come with this DLC.

What platforms can you play the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC on?

You’ll be able to play the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC on whatever platforms you have Minecraft Bedrock on. These include mobile, and PC.

There’s no word whether the DLC will be available for those playing on consoles, but we can expect it to remain on the Bedrock edition since that’s the location of all available Minecraft DLCs.

That's everything currently announced for the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC. When more information is released we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

