Minecraft, allows players to not only create their own world but also to organize and display their in-game items effectively. One such handy item is the armor stand. As a Minecraft player, knowing how to make an armor stand is essential, especially if you’re keen on keeping your armor organized or showing off your hard-earned gear.

The process of making an armor stand in Minecraft is simple yet creative. It adds a touch of sophistication to your gameplay, allowing you to display your armor sets stylishly. Whether you’re a battle-hardened warrior looking to showcase your enchanted armor or a casual player who loves a bit of order in your Minecraft home, an armor stand is a must-have.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In this article, we’ll walk through the steps of creating an armor stand in Minecraft. You’ll learn about the materials needed and the crafting process. This guide is perfect for both beginners and experienced players looking to add functionality and style to their Minecraft builds.

How to Make an Armor Stand in Minecraft

Gathering the Materials

The first step in making an armor stand is gathering the necessary materials. You will need six sticks and one stone slab. Sticks are easily made from wooden planks, which in turn are made from wood blocks.

Article continues after ad

Simply place two wooden planks vertically in your crafting grid to make four sticks. You need to smelt cobblestone blocks into stone for the stone slab and then use three of these to create the slab. Place three stone blocks in a row in your crafting grid, and you’ve got your stone slab.

Article continues after ad

Crafting the Armor Stand

With your materials ready, it’s time to craft the armor stand. Open your crafting table to access the 3×3 crafting grid. Here’s how to place your items:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Place the stone slab in the middle slot of the bottom row.

Place two sticks on either side of the stone slab.

In the middle row, put a stick in the center slot.

Finally, in the top row, place a stick in the left and right slots, and one in the middle slot.

This arrangement will give you an armor stand. It’s a simple recipe but requires precision in the placement of materials.

Using the Armor Stand

Once crafted, place your armor stand on the ground by right-clicking (or the equivalent action on your device). Right-click on the stand to equip it with any combination of helmet, chestplate, leggings, and boots. Some versions of Minecraft also allow armor stands to hold weapons or tools, making them even more versatile.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, this is how to make an armor stand in Minecraft. Make sure to check these out:

Article continues after ad

How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | What is Channeling in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft servers | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | All Minecraft cheats and commands | How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft | How to make Lanterns in Minecraft | How to breed horses in Minecraft & tame them | Minecraft teleporting guide | Minecraft Villager jobs guide | How to make paper in Minecraft | How to make a lead in Minecraft