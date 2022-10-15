Everything we know about the 1.20 Minecraft Camel

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Minecraft is well-loved for its many mobs, ranging from adorable to outright deadly. Now, coming in the 1.20 update, there will be a brand new adorable animal added to the game.

Minecraft is all about expression and experiencing elements within the real-life world. One brand new real-life animal being added to the upcoming 1.20 update is the adorable Camel.

While the creature may be cute, and will likely quickly become a fan favorite, it does also have some interesting abilities to help you on your Minecraft journey.

Mojang Camels are the latest mob to be added to the next Minecraft 1.20 update.

Camel Dash

Camels are not as quick as Horses when trying to run. However, they do have the ability to run faster when going in a straight line rather than dodging between trees or cacti.

Moreover, the Camels actually have a dash ability that allows you to easily and safely jump over ravines and avoid those annoying rivers.

Co-op Camels

While they undeniably have some useful abilities to save you from falling down a ravine, there is one feature that many players will adore, especially those who play with friends.

A fully grown Camel can have two players on its back, with one controlling it and the other able to shoot mobs or simply enjoy the ride.

Breed the Camels with a cactus

As it typically goes with Minecraft mobs like the Camel, you can still tame and breed this creature. To do so, you’ll need to feed them some prickly cacti to create a tiny, baby Camel.

That's all we know about the Camel currently, but we will update this article when more information comes out so be sure to check back soon.

