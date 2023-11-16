Madden 24: How to access the Franchise Crossplay playtest

Here’s a breakdown of how Madden 24 players can get access to the new Franchise Crossplay playtest.

Back in June of 2023, EA Sports confirmed that crossplay will be introduced into the Madden franchise for the first time ever. However, this feature would only be limited to Madden Ultimate Team, online Head-to-Head, Superstar KO, and Superstar Showdown.

However, EA announced in November 2023 that a Madden 24 Franchise Crossplay playtest would go live. This will give football fans a chance to test crossplay out for Franchise mode. But, there are a few catches.

Here’s a look at who is eligible to participate in the Franchise Crossplay playtest, plus how to access it.

How to play in the Franchise Crossplay playtest

We should note right off the bat that there are conditions for those who want to participate in the playtest.

One, a Madden player must have either a PC, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5. Additionally, only those who participated in the Madden 24 closed beta will be eligible. That’s because the playtest takes place within the beta, not the main game itself.

To access the playtest, open up the Madden 24 closed beta build or re-download from the game library on whichever console is being used.

How long will the playtest run?

Per the official announcement by EA Madden, the Madden 24 Franchise Crossplay playtest will run until November 21, 2023.

