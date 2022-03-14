Lost Ark Rapport guide: Best NPCs, gifts & rewards

One of the many different types of quest your Lost Ark hero can undertake are Rapport quests; but what exactly are they? And which NPC should you spend your time courting and buying gifts for?

While the wonderful world of Arkesia is packed to bursting with NPCs, there are some among Lost Ark‘s extensive roster that are simply built different.

Whether you’re looking to become the Queen of Luterra by cozying up to Thirain, or befriend Nineveh, one of the Sidereals who ended the game‘s dramatic Chain War; there is a whole collection of characters that you can build up Rapport with during your travels.

Advertisement

But what is Rapport in Lost Ark? And how can you build relationships with select NPCs? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Contents

What is Rapport in Lost Ark?

In our non-virtual world, Rapport is defined as “a close and harmonious relationship in which the people or groups concerned understand each other’s feelings or ideas and communicate well” – and it’s just the same in Arkesia.

Players can form relationships with different NPCs in order to receive rewards, unique greetings and conversations, and much more. Bear in mind that doing this is costly both in terms of money and time, though, so you’re best picking one character and sticking to them.

Advertisement

Rapport quests are denoted by a pink exclamation mark (!) and become available for each new level of Rapport you hit.

Lost Ark Rapport scale

As with every relationship, things come in stages. Rapport levels are divided into five different tiers, each subdivided into different levels:

Rapport Tier Levels Normal 2 Amicable 3 Friendly 3 Trusted 3 Affection 1

You can use ALT-N to check your Rapport status, as well as which NPCs you can form connections with.

How to build Rapport: Gifts, songs & emotes

Arkesia is a pretty traditional place, so chivalry reigns supreme. Woo your future friends with gifts, songs, and emotes in order to win their hearts.

Of these three different methods, gifts are the best way to start farming Rapport fast. They can be:

Advertisement

Purchased from Rapport Gift vendors in all major cities by trading Providence Stones

in all major cities by trading Providence Stones Bought from wandering merchants

Purchased via Mari’s Secret Shop

Obtained from Login Rewards

A reward for completing Island Quests

Sometimes drop for completing Adventurer’s Tome requirements

Below are all of the different gift types, as well as how much Rapport XP they net you:

Gift Tier Rapport XP Epic 300 – 450 Legendary 2,000 Artifact 10,000

There are only two exceptions to this rule:

Encavian Crown : 5,000 XP to female NPCs

: 5,000 XP to female NPCs Crystal Necklace: 5,000 XP to male NPCs

Best NPCs to build Rapport with in Lost Ark

While there’s an endless supply of Rapport characters in Lost Ark, some are simply worth a little more of your time than others.

Beatrice, Blue-Eyed Calvasus, Nineveh, and Sasha are among the most important, but we’ve added some others below that will help you complete your Adventurer’s Tome and earn some cash.

NPC Location Rapport Level Why Beatrice Trixion Friendly Gives a Giant’s Heart to exchange for Skill Point Potions on Wisdom Isle Blue-Eyed Calvasus Hypnos’s Eyes (Sailing Votage) Trusted Gives a Giant’s Heart to exchange for Skill Point Potions on Wisdom Isle Nineveh Whispering Islet Trusted Gives a Giant’s Heart to exchange for Skill Point Potions on Wisdom Isle Sasha Arthetine

Origins of Stern/Town Hall Trusted Gives a Giant’s Heart to exchange for Skill Point Potions on Wisdom Isle Ealyn Shushire Amicable Gives 200 Gold to help with early game Thirain Luterra Castle Amicable Gives 200 Gold to help with early game Neria Neria’s Tarvern (Yorn) Trusted Provides the Full Mine Car Ham Set to complete Adventurer’s Tome requirements Orelda Glass Lotus Lake (Rohendel) Trusted Provides the Special Cake Recipe to complete Adventurer’s Tome requirements Siera Prideholme Plaza Trusted Provides the Special Potato to complete Adventurer’s Tome requirements Thunder Nomad Camp (Yudia) Trusted Provides the Ritual Food Ingredients to complete Adventurer’s Tome requirements

So that’s everything you need to know about building Rapport and snagging some sweet, sweet rewards in Lost Ark.

Advertisement

Looking to etch yourself into the Arkesian history books and not just the hearts of your fellow travelers? Be sure to check out our dedicated Lost Ark guides:

How to add friends & change channels | How to use the Powerpass | Providence Stones guide | Can you change gender in Lost Ark? | Identity Skills guide | How to make a guild | Mokoko Seeds guide | How to change mouse controls | Pirate Coins guide | Chaotic Chuo guide | How to beat Achates Guardian raid boss | All Lost Ark Engravings