Baldur’s Gate 3 players share vital tip for talking to animals during epilogue

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have come up with a unique solution that allows them to talk to the animals right after the final fight. Here is what the players and the community have to say about this.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game which means there are times when you will miss out on objectives and quests while trying to finish the overarching story of the game. This is never intentional by any means as it is almost impossible to cover everything in one playthrough.

As it happens, one such objective that you can fulfill in the game is to talk to Owlbear and Scratch right after the final fight. However, you cannot do it by normal means on account of a bug. Fortunately, the community has come up with a solution that will make this task possible.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover a unique method to talk to animals

The discussion regarding the talking to the animals part was started by a Reddit user named _thana. This user claimed, “Use a speak with animals potion before the final fight.” They continued, “That is the only way you can talk with Scratch and Owlbear during the epilogue if you don’t have access to the spell from your main character’s class.”

They also mentioned, “This is technically a bug since the party doesn’t happen on the same day as the ending, so I hope they add a way to get speak with animals properly in a later patch.” As it happens, the post garnered attention from other players and they joined into the discussion.

One such player commented, “You can pickpocket some from Volo (i couldn’t trade like some said you can).” Another player chimed in, “Always have someone who can speak to animals.”

One player also mentioned, “I was able to prepare the spell on the fly and use it.” Lastly, a player questioned, “Does your abilities stay the same? If you have a speak with animal spell, everything is fine right?”

Therefore, it seems like other players have come up with their unique solutions, but the ultimate idea is to use the potion before the fight ends. This is a bug and a lot of players are unhappy with it. However, considering Larian Studios have been efficient with fixing bugs, they might do so for this as well in the future.

