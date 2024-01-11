Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Amulets – How to find them & the best to use

In Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, amulets are a very powerful tool you‘ll need to make use of in order to succeed. However, what are they and what are the best ones? Here’s what you need to know.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a dense Metroidvania location for you to explore and conquer. The enormous map is filled with secrets, enemies, and bosses all out to end Sargon’s journey in its tracks. However, it’s not all fights and destruction.

No, there are also many, many rewards to be found and earned in the halls of the cursed city you must traverse. That can be anything from time crystals, the special Xerxes, various powers and abilities, or indeed, amulets. These charms you can equip provide your character with game-changing aspects and buffs, making you either more deadly or more survivable – or both.

If you want to make a build where you have only a small amount of health but absolutely decimate bosses, you can do that through Amulets. However, if you are more interested in having more health, and better defensive properties, you can do that too. The game allows you to define your style through these Amulets.

However, what are they exactly, how do you get your hands on them, and perhaps most importantly, which ones are the best? Here’s everything you need to know about Amulets in Ubisoft’s game.

How to equip and upgrade Amulets

Once you get an amulet, annoyingly, you can’t just equip it in a menu. Instead, you’ll have to journey a little. To equip an Amulet you need to visit a Wak-Wak tree. Once there, interact with it, then hit the Amulets button. Here you can equip and manage all of the amulets you own.

It’s important to note, you can’t attach all of your amulets at all times. Instead, you have a reserve of points you can use to equip them. You start with 3 available, but can get up to 12. Each Amulet will have a different cost associated with it. So, for example, you might have six points available, so you could equip either two 3-cost Amulets or six 1-cost amulets.

You can increase your reserve by finding Amulet Holders throughout the world, increasing how many points you have available.

How many Amulets are there?

There are 38 Amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Each one has its own effect and can be crucial to your success throughout your time on Mount Qaf Here is a list of the Amulets we’ve found on our journey:

Amulet Description Amulet cost Where to find Blessing Increases max health. The additional health boost can only be regenerated at Wak-Wak trees. 1 World (first amulet) Blade Dancer Land a fourth attack at the end of a standard combo 2 World Void Blade Send an Energy wave in the direction of the attack, dealing slight damage. 2 World Turning Wind Slightly increase the damage of dodging attacks. 1 World Arslan’s Glory Slightly increase melee attack power while in full health 1 World Wolf-Bride Convert a small amount of damage taken into Athra build-ip 1 World Dragon King One-time protection from a killing blow by restoring an amount of health 3 World Mount Damavand Decreases the power of incoming melee attacks 3 World Shield of Mithra A successful parry creates a small time bubble, slowing all enemies within. 3 World Shockwave Create a small shockwave when destroying your shadow teleport marker. 2 World Four Royal Stars Slightly increase all melee attack damage in the air. 2 World Thunder Charm Slightly decrease the duration of Shock Effect that cripples Athra Gauge 2 World Prosperity Bird Hear a special sound when near a treasure chest or hidden item. 0 Pre-order bonus Horned Viper Slightly reduce incoming poison effect damage 1 The Haven (125 crystals) King Jamshid Emits a special sound to indicate a nearby treasure chest 1 The Haven (225 crystals) Hardiness Slightly decrease environmental damage 3 The Haven (400 crystals) Starving Heart Create a small shockwave when destroying your shadow teleport marker. 3 Scrapyard (5 Xerxes) Evil-Eye Amulet Gradually Restore Health But Mele damage is weakened. 2 Scrapyard (3 Xerxes) Eye of Destiny Display Enemy life bars when you hit them 1 Scrapyard (3 Xerxes) Arash’s Arrowhead Slight Increases damage of arrows. 1 Kaheva’s Forge (150 Crystals) Ecbatana Seal Collect Time Crystals from a distance 1 Kaheva’s Forge (100 Crystals) Chakram Tempest Trigger area damage at the Chakram’s position. 2 Kaheva’s Forge (500 Crystals)

Best Amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

With so many options, it’s understandable if you’re uncertain about what Amulets to use and chase. Some of them have high costs on the necklace, but big effects, or you could get lots of smaller Amulets to have a plethora of effects.

However, we tended towards the most expensive Amulets and having fewer overall.

The Dragon King is a three-cost Amulet that gives you a one-time protection from a Killing Blow. This is invaluable in so many situations, from Boss fights to a random enemy getting a sneaky hit you weren’t expecting. It also increases your overall Health pool giving you more to work with. When upgraded, you come back after the killing blow with more life, boosting how much damage you can take overall.

The Mount Damavand Amulet is excellent as well. This Amulet decreases the amount of damage you take from melee attacks. The Majority of attacks you are facing will likely be melee, so this just gives you excellent survivability.

If you are looking for a cheaper option to fill out vacant points for you to spend, the first amulet you get, Blessing, can be upgraded to give you three bars of temporary health, letting you take more overall hits.