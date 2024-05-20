WoW Cataclysm Classic Lost City of Tol’vir guide: Boss tactics, loot drops, Heroic & more

The Lost City of Tol’vir is one of the more thematically interesting dungeons added in World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic. Home to the Neferset, a nefarious people drawn to following Deathwing, here’s everything you need to know about getting through it.

In total, there are four separate boss encounters across the dungeon, with one being entirely optional. The Lost City of Tol’vir becomes available at Level 83 and offers good options for leveling gear, as well as some worthwhile Heroic loot for the endgame.

Those pursuing Skinning during Cataclysm will find Tol’vir runs particularly rewarding, thanks to the high density of beasts for whom the expansive outside areas serve as a habitat.

Here’s our full guide to the Lost City of Tol’vir, including where to find it and how to beat every boss.

Lost City of Tol’vir entrance location

The Lost City of Tol’vir is found in Uldum, towards the bottom of the major river that bisects the entire region. For those who have it, Ramkahen is the closest flight point, with the dungeon entrance found almost directly South of the area’s central hub.

Boss encounters guide

Boss One: General Husam

As far as whole party concerns go, the first boss in Lost City of the Tol’vir is a bit of a one-trick pony. Throughout the fight, General Husam will deploy Mystic Traps around the combat area, which subsequently arm themselves after a few seconds. Players who step on these will cause them to explode, so avoid that where possible.

The other AoE ability he uses is Shockwave. This causes fissures to appear on the ground, through which a pulse attack will follow shortly afterward. Just avoid the cracks on the ground in the first place, and this ability is trivial to overcome.

Bad Intentions targets a random player and hurls them into the wall, causing significant Physical damage and stunning. Hammer fist is a slurry attack that will usually go towards the Tank, if they have managed to maintain aggro. Both of these abilities are tough to avoid in any meaningful way, so the Healer just has to be prepared to top up health bars.

Boss Two: High Prophet Barim

The second or third boss of the dungeon (depending on which route you choose) is High Prophet Barim. This fight comes in two distinct, though eminently beatable, phases, that should bring the entire group into play mechanically.

The main worry for the group in this first phase is Heaven’s Fury, which spawns a damaging pillar of light on a random player’s location. Everyone should avoid the circular area this ability is cast in. Beyond that, it’s a case of damaging the boss while the Tank and Healer deal with the damage from Fifty Lashings and Plague of Ages

The second phase is the more difficult. The boss will cast Repentance, making it immune from damage, before summoning a Harbinger of Darkness. This Harbinger causes players to spawn Soul Fragments. These Soul Fragments must be destroyed before they reach the Harbinger or they will buff it’s damage.

After this phase is complete, the boss will return to Phase One. Continue to damage throughout and rely on the support of the group’s healer to get the fight finished in relatively short order.

Boss Three: Lockmaw and Augh

Lockmaw and Augh are optional bosses that drop some unique loot for players who choose to confront them. Lockmaw is a crocolisk and the first portion of this encounter. During this first phase, Augh will occasionally appear and use his staff to attack players in a circle. Avoid that where possible.

Scent of Blood is the biggest threat to the group, targeting a random player and causing them to bleed. In turn, this causes more crocolisk adds to appear and attack the player, which can quickly take out individuals who aren’t prepared. The adds should be the focus for all DPS players, and CC is the best option where available.

At 30% health, Lockmaw enters an underwhelming rage and simply needs to be killed to bring out Augh.

Augh is a very easy encounter that requires the Tank to kite him at a distance while all players avoid the whirlwind attack. Other than that, his Smoke Grenade will likely stun the Tank at times, so be ready to rotate taunts between the DPS players while they recover.

Boss Four: Siamat

The final boss of the dungeon is also its most challenging, as players take on the Wind Lord Siamat in a two-phase fight. As soon as he is engaged, Siamat will cast Deflecting Winds, reducing all damage taken by 90%. To get through this, players need to burn the Servants of Siamat down as quickly as possible.

There are three in total that must be killed to bring down Siamat’s Shield. Stay away from them immediately after they die, to avoid their Thunder Crash death ability. The Minions of Siamat can be kited as much as possible, though watch out for the winds they create when they are killed.

The second phase will be triggered as soon as the third Servant is killed, and the Healer should ensure the entire party is in good shape. The main reason for this is that Siamat is going to use an AoE spell that will damage everyone, so having plenty of health in reserve should take the pressure off.

After that ends, it’s DPS all the way to the finish, ignoring the adds along the way.

Lost City of Tol’vir gear drops & loot

General Husam

Greaves of Wu the Elder

Ionic Gloves

Kaleki Cloak

Seliza’s Spear

Spirit Creeper Ring

High Prophet Barim

Balkar’s Waders

Greaves of Wu the Younger

Resonant Kris

Ring of the Darkest Day

Tauntka’s Necklace

Lockmaw and Augh

Barim’s Main Gauche

Heart of Solace

Sand Dune Belt

Sand Silk Wristband

Veneficial Band

Siamat

Crafty’s Gaiters

Evelyn’s Belt

Geordan’s Cloak

Hammer of Sparks

Leggings of the Path

Mantle of Master Cho

Ring of Three Lights

Sorrowsong

Tia’s Grace

Zora’s Ward

Heroic Lost City of Tol’vir guide

General Husam: One of Husam’s secondary abilities is Mystic Trap, in which he throws traps at three random players. On Heroic difficulty, he starts the detonation count much earlier, and they do significantly more damage.

High Prophet Barim: At the start of Phase One, Barim will spawn Blaze of the Heavens, a flying add that moves sluggishly. It is possible to kite the mob indefinitely, though this can be a bit awkward due to the staging area of the fight.

The best option is to nuke it, if well geared enough. Once killed, it will turn into an egg that spawns a new Blaze of the Heavens. Rinse and repeat from there.

Lockmaw and Augh: After Lockmaw is defeated on Heroic difficulty, Augh will swoop in and steel his loot (meaning the loot pool is shared at the end of the fight).

Siamat: There are two major differences to the Siamat fight on Heroic difficulty. The first is that Servants of Siamat emit a Lightning Charge when on 4% health. This inflicts damage to players, but it also increases damage taken by 33% to everyone within ten yards. In better news, it also buffs damage dealt and haste.

The other difference comes in the second phase, when Siamat casts Gathered Storms. Instead of blasting just two players here, it will hit the whole group for significant Nature damage dealt over 25 seconds.