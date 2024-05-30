All Scar questions & answers in Wuthering Waves

Stuck figuring out which option you should choose for Scar? Here are all of Scar’s questions and answers in Wuthering Waves to help you out.

Just as you explore Qichi village, you’ll stumble upon Scar – a mysterious NPC who is aware that you’ve lost your memories. Not only does he tempt you into digging the truth about your surroundings, but he’ll also ask a bunch of questions regarding what happened to the village you’re in.

You don’t exactly get an extra reward when answering all his questions correctly. However, you’ll be able to get more insight lore-wise if you’re looking into uncovering all the game’s secrets.

Check out all of Scar’s questions and answers in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: All Scar’s Questions And Answers

kuro game One of the clues from Qichi Village in Wuthering Waves.

After briefly chatting with Scar in the Ominous Star quest, you’ll be tasked with searching for clues nearby to progress. This is a pretty straightforward process, as you only need to follow the quest’s marker on the map.

There are three of them in total, each giving you a picture and insight to prepare for his questions afterward. However, if you’re not a fan of sitting through some of the lengthy dialogues, feel free just to speed things up and return to Scar with these answers below:

Q: Who was the real culprit behind the diminishing number of lambs?

A: The shepherd.

A: Their lives.

Q: What happened to the black lamb?

A: It was murdered by its flock and the shepherd.

After you’re done answering all the questions, Scar will provide more context to the village’s story. You’ll then be teleported to Scar’s Elysium, where you’ll have to find your way out and defeat him.

It’s worth knowing that if you don’t want to go through all the hassle, it’s possible to skip the entire question by choosing to attack him, though you might miss out on some interesting details in Wuthering Waves. It’s entirely up to you.