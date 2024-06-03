Wuthering Waves: All weekly bosses, locations, & rewards

Here are all Wuthering Waves weekly bosses, including their locations and rewards you can obtain after defeating them.

Weekly bosses in Wuthering Waves offer various important rewards you can use to upgrade Echoes and character skills, as well as other things that’ll benefit you in the long run. Their drops are also much rarer compared to regular boss rewards that are always available.

The main drawback is that you are limited to three attempts when it comes to challenging these bosses. Hence, it’s essential to decide which boss you should prioritize depending on the character you’re working on since each has slightly different drops.

Article continues after ad

We’ve compiled all weekly bosses’ locations and their rewards in Wuthering Waves below to help you out.

Weekly bosses in Wuthering Waves: All locations & rewards

kuro game One of the weekly boss locations and rewards in Wuthering Waves.

At the time of writing, there are three weekly bosses you can challenge in Wuthering Waves. Despite only having three attempts, you can farm the same boss repeatedly until you run out of them – it’s all up to you.

Article continues after ad

Ideally, you’ll want to spend some time fighting these bosses before the weekly server reset hits. This is just so you won’t miss out on farming materials while you still have the chance. Here’s a list of their locations and rewards so far.

Article continues after ad

Weekly boss Location Possible Rewards Chaotic Juncture: Ember Qichi Village – 450 Union EXP

– Unending Destruction (Skill Upgrade)

– Standard weapon mold (Weapon Crafting)

– Advanced Energy Core (8k Weapon EXP)

– Advanced Sealed Tube (2k Echo EXP)

– Intimacy

– Shell Credit Bell-Borne Geochelone Tolling Stream – 450 Union EXP

– Monument Bell (Skill Upgrade)

– Standard weapon mold (Weapon Crafting)

– Advanced Energy Core (8k Weapon EXP)

– Advanced Sealed Tube (2k Echo EXP)

– Intimacy

– Shell Credit Statue of The Crownless: Heart Norfall Barrens – 450 Union EXP

– Dreamless Feather (Skill Upgrade)

– Standard weapon mold (Weapon Crafting)

– Advanced Energy Core (8k Weapon EXP)

– Advanced Sealed Tube (2k Echo EXP)

– Intimacy

– Shell Credit

That’s all the weekly bosses locations and rewards in Wuthering Waves so far. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop by updating this piece once more weekly bosses are available. In the meantime, check out what you should know about Waveplates, the currency you’ll need to exchange to claim the rewards from these bosses.