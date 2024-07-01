Palworld Moonflower Tower Boss guide: How to beat Saya & Selyne

Find out how to beat Saya and Selyne in Palworld, including their location, weaknesses, and the best Pals to use against them.

Saya and Selyne are new Tower Bosses added to Palworld as part of the Sakurajima update. You can get Ancient Technology points upon defeating them to unlock more recipes for weapons, tools, and so much more – which can come in handy when you’re preparing for the PvP Arena.

That said, much like other bosses, it goes without saying that they can be tricky to defeat without knowing the right tricks. Luckily, if you’re struggling to beat Saya and Selyne, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to defeat Saya and Selyne in Palworld.

Saya and Selyne Tower Boss location in Palworld

pocketpair Here is where the Moonflower Tower is located in Palworld.

You can find Saya and Selyne in the Moonflower Tower on Sakurajima Island. Before you come here though, make sure you reach level 55 first, as that’s the recommended level to take on the duo.

Sakurajima island itself is a location filled with high-level Pals, making it hard for those who are still under-leveled to roam around this place.

How to beat Saya and Selyne in Palworld

Saya and Selyne may hit like a truck, but a lot of their attacks are projectiles that you can dodge with the right timing. For example, once in a while, there’ll be icicles raining from above. You can anticipate these beforehand by keeping an eye on the ground, which will be marked with a blue-like circle.

During combat, you can also opt to focus on Saya and have your Pal keep Selyne busy. With Saya staying on top of a huge Crescent Moon throughout the entire fight, it shouldn’t be hard to aim your shots and chip away at her health.

The key to beating the duo is to keep moving and dodging as you hurl your attacks. There are also pillars all over the place, allowing you to take cover and reload whenever necessary. Since maintaining your range is important, the Rocket Launcher is one weapon that we recommend.

To play it even more safely, you’ll want to get your hands on Plasteel armor. While gathering the resources for this armor can take some time, it’ll benefit you in the long run in Palworld.

As for the ideal Pals for this boss battle, since Saya and Selune have Dark and Neutral Elements in their kit, bringing Dragon-type Pals like Jetdragon or Quivern should give you an easier time to deal with them.