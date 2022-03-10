All unreleased Lost Ark classes: Destroyer, Aeromancer, Reaper & more

The Eastern version of Lost Ark has eight extra classes that are yet to be released in the West, but how do they play, and what abilities are they equipped with?

On release, the Western version of Lost Ark arrived with 15 different sub-classes for players to select and choose from, each offering completely unique play styles.

Despite this huge amount of choice, there are still eight unreleased classes from the Eastern version of the game that Smilegate is keeping on the back burner until a later date.

Of course, this has got the community hyped up, as it means the developers have plenty of content ready and in the pipeline to release in the near future.

However, with these mysterious classes being out of reach for the majority of players on the Western servers, we decided to outline exactly how all of Lost Ark’s unreleased specializations play.

Destroyer

With plenty of destructive crowd control and equipped with an enormous hammer, the Destroyer is a Warrior sub-class capable of dishing out impressive damage while also having the survivability of a tank.

While a lot of the Destroyer’s abilities do have a long wind-up time, the pay-off is well worth the wait as any enemy caught on the receiving end is guaranteed to take lethal damage.

Arcana

An extremely unique Mage sub-class, the Arcana’s kit revolves around drawing from a deck of cards and producing a variety of spell effects to deal consistent damage to enemies.

This is a perfect specialization for players who aren’t looking to play a traditional magic class that can be created in the majority of MMOs. With incredible animations and a fast-paced playstyle, there’s no doubt this will be a fan favorite spec as soon as it’s been released.

Lance Master

The Lancer Master is a Martial Artist class that strictly focuses on DPS and is equipped with plenty of AOE to take out huge hordes of enemies.

Capable of wielding both a lance and halberd, the class combines lethal sweeping attacks with devastating combos to inflict huge amounts of damage on their opponents.

Aeromancer

Very little is known about the Aeromancer at the moment as it has only been teased with a few images, but we do know the class revolves around controlling weather and climate change with an umbrella.

Artist

A hybrid support and damage dealer, the Artist uses ink and paint-themed attacks to deal damage to their foes.

With an Ultimate ability that paints a blossom tree on the floor before making it explode and displace all enemies, this is definitely a class worth testing out when it finally arrives.

Reaper

A stealth-based Assassin sub-class that weaves invisibility with lightning-fast blade attacks, the Reaper is a force to be reckoned with.

Capable summoning clones as well, this is ideal if you’re looking to trick your enemies and potentially play mind games in PvP.

Berserker (Female)

While not being a completely new class, the female Berserker is lined up for a 2022 release date in Korea, meaning it could be arriving in the East very soon.

Unfortunately, the West is a little far behind Korea in terms of updates, so it’s hard to know when the female Berserker will arrive, but we know it’s definitely in the pipeline.

Summoner

Originally set to be a class that was intended to launch with the Western version of the game before its spot was taken by the Sorceress, the Summoner is a specialization that focuses on channeling elementals to take on their opponents.

With a countless array of creatures and beings to summon, this class is an incredible twist on the typical mage formula.

Scouter

Although there’s already a wide range of varied Gunner classes, there’s nothing in the Western version that compares to the futuristic Scouter.

Utilizing a devastating EXO suit fit with lasers and missiles, the Scouter is the Iron Man of Lost Ark – and even has a drone to assist them in battle.

With some of the most mind-blowing animations in-game, this is definitely a spec for those that aren’t looking to play the typical fantasy classes.

So, there you have it, that's everything we know about all of the unreleased classes coming to Lost Ark in the future.

