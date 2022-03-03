When will the female Berserker release in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark‘s roster of colorful classes currently remain genderlocked, but rumor has it that a female Berserker is in the works to add some feminine charm to the Warrior class. Here’s everything we know.

As you take your first steps onto the glistening shores of Lost Ark‘s Arkesia, you’ll be asked to choose from a vast array of totally unique classes that are perfectly primed to tear the hordes asunder.

One of the pitfalls the game has, though, is that its classes are genderlocked, meaning that you cannot change the sex of your character. While Smilegate will be adding equivalent classes of different genders over time, all eyes are on the first woman to enter the Warrior pool.

Advertisement

Set to join the Berserker, Gunlancer, and Paladin in Lost Ark is the female Berserker, so here’s everything we know about her.

Contents

Lost Ark female Berserker: Possible release date

At the moment Lost Ark’s female Berserker is lined up for a 2022 release date in Korea. The class was revealed at the LOA on Winter Festival in 2021 alongside a slew of new changes set to debut in 2022.

Read More: Lost Ark Gate of Harmony guide

Bear in mind that the European and North American versions are a little behind, meaning this may be even later for the West.

Will male and female Berserker be the same?

The Berserker has become one of Lost Ark’s most popular classes (coming in at fourth most played), so it’s no surprise that the devs have chosen to add a female equivalent.

Advertisement

Given that it is the same class but simply a woman instead of a man, we can assume that their abilities and playstyle will remain the same. The only difference will be the gender and how her gear looks in-game.

So that’s everything we know about Lost Ark’s female Berserker. Looking to master some other classes in the meantime? Be sure to check out our dedicated class guides:

Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer