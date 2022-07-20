Lost Ark July 20 update patch notes: New Arcanist mage class, Inferno Valtan Legion Raid, more

Eleni Thomas . 1 hour ago

The Lost Ark Spells in Spades update is finally here. Lot’s of new content has come with the July 20 patch, including a brand new advanced mage class Arcanist. Continue reading for all the details for the new Spells in Spades update.

The new July 20 update for Lost Ark is here and with it comes some exciting new content for players to dip into. Spells in Spades will introduce a new mage class, the Inferno Difficulty of the Valtan Legion Raid and Challenge Abyssal Dungeons.

The update also brings with it a new summer event paired with some summer cosmetics for players to purchase through the in-game store. Here’s a rundown of all that’s dropping with Spells In Spades.

New Mage Advanced Class – Arcanist

Smilegate Arcanist is the third advanced mage to be introduced to Lost Ark.

Lost Ark players will be able to sink their teeth into a brand new mage advanced class. The class is called Arcanist, a character who imbues magic into special cards that she then uses to deal major damage.

She can summon magic with these cards or even simply throw them onto the battlefield to do direct physical damage against enemies. Arcanist is the third advanced mage class to be added to the game. The other two being the Bard and the Sorceress.

Valtan Legion Raid – Inferno Difficulty

Inferno difficulty will be coming to the Valtan Legion Raid and with it, a greater challenge for players. The increase in difficulty will mean the Scale of Balance will be applied and the raid will require players to use the Book of Coordination.

To complete Valtan on Inferno, players will also need item level 1445 in order to participate. For those who do dive into Inferno, you’ll be able to replay it as many times as you like and will still be able to play it on Normal/Hard separately.

The inferno version of this raid will mean greater rewards for making it out alive. Players will be rewarded with titles, achievements, and stronghold structures. A brand new in-game vendor is also being added for players and will give them access to some new rewards that users can earn after a certain number of clears.

The most difficult version of Legion Raids, the Inferno difficulty is all about proving you’re among the best of the best in Arkesia, and earning the prestige accompanying that feat. Rather than chasing the normal rewards of gear, honing materials, and everything else you’d receive in a Legion Raid, Inferno rewards instead showcase your victory with titles.

New timed events Maharaka Festival & Waterpop Arena

Smilegate Waterpop Arena will be part of the update’s summer theme.

In the spirit of summer, Lost Ark will be getting a new pool-themed event. Players will compete on teams. The aim of the game is to push your opponents out of the pool structure by shooting them with Water Pro water guns.

As the game continues, the arena will get smaller as a way to make the battle harder. The event takes place every two hours and players will be able to exchange the Maharaka Leafs they earn for valuables.

New weekly battles with challenge Abyssal Dungeons

Abyssal Dungeons will follow a similar pattern to Guardian Raids. The Abyssal Dungeons will apply Scale of Harmony to equalize your power against foes and will be a new weekly activity for players to experience.

Rewards will be rotating through and will include various honing material selection pouches. Cards will also be available as drops or alternatively in the end-of-dungeon loot auction. Each Abyssal Dungeon can be played through once each week.

Summer themed add ons coming to the Lost Ark store

Smilegate The wavedream skin set is just one of the new skins the new update is bringing with it.

In addition to the new summer-themed event, Lost Ark will also be getting lots of new cosmetic items that fit in with the theme. These include the following new skins:

Midsummer Nights Dream skins

Lover & Youths skins

Armor Wagon Mount

Starfish Pet

Rohendel’s Destiny – Arcanist Exclusive Skin

There are also lots of general updates and quality of life improvements coming with Spells in Spades. For the full list of update and patch notes, continue reading below:

Lost Ark Spells In Spades update July 20 patch notes

Spotlight

New Progression Events

This update introduces two new progression events, a Punika Powerpass and a Hyper Express Event that helps accelerate a character from Item Level 1302 to 1370.

Players will receive a Punika Powerpass after completing Punika’s quest “Berver’s Friend” during the event period. To access this quest, players must first complete all Adventure Quests (marked by purple exclamation marks) on Punika to collect stamps and become a citizen. Once the final quest in this chain, “Honorary Punikan” has been completed, you can talk to Nia in Nia village to start “Berver’s Friend.”

If you’ve already finished the quest before the update, you’ll get the Powerpass when the event starts! The Punika Powerpass will function like the North Vern Powerpasses available to players in the launch version of Lost Ark— once you’ve completed the storyline through that continent, you can use it to bring an alternate character to that point in the game. With the Punika Powerpass, you’ll receive Item Level 1302 gear. This is an event Powerpass that expires on September 28.

Players will be able to designate one character between item Level 1302 and 1370 on their roster to participate in the Hyper Express Event, where they’ll earn honing materials, and level up quickly to Item Level 1370. The designated character will earn rewards upon reaching Item Level 1302, 1310, 1320, and every ten levels until Item Level 1370— which grants a particularly valuable reward.

We’re excited to see the new alternate characters roaming Arkesia as players experience different playstyles or quickly level up a brand new Arcanist. For newer players, we hope the new Mokoko challenges found below help them quickly level up and reach the additional events.

Mokoko Challenge

This update will replace the existing Welcome Challenge series of missions with the new Mokoko Challenge. Functioning similarly to the Welcome Challenge, the Mokoko Challenge layers in additional progression mechanics to help accelerate new players and characters through Tier 1 and 2.

Mokoko Buff – Players that have a new account or haven’t played within the past 30 days and have no characters at item level 1370 or higher will receive the Mokoko Buff. Users with the Mokoko Buff will deal 20% more damage to monsters and take 40% less damage. After 90 days pass or a character in your Roster reaches item level 1370, you will no longer be considered a new adventurer and the buff will end.

Mokoko Challenge Missions – Players that have the Mokoko Buff active can complete special missions to earn honing and other progression materials, helping them reach item level 1370. When the Mokoko Buff ends, the Mokoko Challenge missions will no longer be available, and unclaimed rewards for completed missions will be sent to Universal Storage.

Growth Support Effect

This update also includes a new Growth Support Effect which will aid players in advancing their characters to item level 1370.

Tier 1 Growth Support

100% success rate when honing Tier 1 gear from level 1 to 15.

Double level ups when honing Tier 1 gear at level 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11.

Required honing XP reduced by 20% when honing Tier 1 gear from level 1 to 15.

Honing breakthrough cost reduced by 100% when honing Tier 1 gear from level 1 to 15.

Tier 2 Growth Support

100% Success Rate when honing Tier 2 gear from level 1 to 15.

Double level ups when honing Tier 2 gear at level 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11.

Required honing XP reduced by 15% when honing Tier 2 gear from level 1 to 15.

Honing breakthrough cost reduced by 100% when honing Tier 2 gear from level 1 to 15.

Tier 3 Growth Support

Basic success rate increased by 20% (max. 20%) when honing Tier 3 item level 1302 gear from level 1 to 15.

Required honing XP reduced by 30% when honing Tier 3 item level 1302 gear from level 1 to 15.

Required honing breakthrough materials and cost reduced by 50% when honing Tier 3 item level 1302 gear from level 1 to 15.

Tier 3 honing costs decreased (30% Gold decrease and 50% gear XP decrease).

Increased honing success rate by 10%.

Added a new daily log-in reward track.

Added a Jukebox for Strongholds. Talk to the new Jukebox Exchange NPC in your Stronghold to start the “One Thing Missing” quest and learn how to use your Jukebox. Players can now change the background music while inside the Stronghold or near a Jukebox. Only 5 Jukebox items can be used at the same time. New soundtracks can be purchased from a variety of different NPCs like the new Jukebox Exchange NPC, various Wandering Merchants, vendors located outside different ports, and more. Most soundtracks require players to complete specific Achievements before they can be purchased. Please note that the song “Consolation” will be unavailable, and will be provided for the Jukebox in a future patch.



The Spells in Spades Update includes new cosmetic collections to celebrate the Arcanist and summer Maharaka Event, new Growth Support Packs, Powerpasses, new bundles, and more! Enjoy summer in style.

Added a new Weapon Growth Pack, and refreshed the two Growth Support Packs sold in the June Update. Growth Support packs will be purchasable once per roster, per month.

Added a variety of new packs and items to celebrate the launch of the Arcanist: The Arcanist Level Complete Pack, which can only be purchased and opened by an Arcanist. The Rohendel’s Destiny Special Package, which includes Battle Items, Silver, and a Title to accompany the Rohendel’s Destiny skin set. Added the Arcanist’s Dawn skins.

Added Powerpasses that can be purchased on the character select UI by pressing the “Powerpass” button. There are five passes available, each corresponding to a major continent. The passes start with North Vern, for 1100 Royal Crystals. Unlike the other passes, the North Vern pass can be acquired by a brand new player to start their adventure in North Vern at Item Level 302. The other 4 passes increase in price by 1100 Royal Crystals per continent; 2200 for a Rohendel Pass, 3300 for a Yorn pass, 4400 for a Feiton Pass, and 5500 for a Punika Pass. Pricing will automatically adjust based on completed content for a specific character; for example, if a character has completed through the Rohendel questline, a Punika Pass will instead cost 3300 Royal Crystals. These passes can only be acquired after another character on a player’s roster has completed the questlines for each continent. Players will be able to purchase these Powerpasses even if they have not completed the in-game content on a previous character. These passes will be used immediately upon purchase, and is not eligible for a refund.



Adjusted price and card quantities in the Special Card Package.

Added Summer Dye Packs, a Battle Support Item Package, and a new Item Level Complete Crystal Pack for Tier 3.

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused only ‘Q’ to be shown in the QTE during Aira’s Oculus Dungeon when using a controller and the AZERTY keyboard layout.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to open a Korean website while in a Co-Op Battle.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect date format to be used for the PvP Rank header.

Fixed an issue that caused the Sale Date in the auction house to reference UTC time in all regions.

Fixed an issue that caused the Shadowhunter’s Piercing Thorn skill to select the wrong target if the Advancing Thorns Tripod was active while using a controller.

Fixed an issue that caused the Sorceress’ Punishing Strike skill to select the wrong target if the Unavoidable Fate Tripod was active while using a controller.

Fixed an issue that caused Future Millionaire Zenri’s appearance to be incorrect within the Stronghold Wardrobe menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the raid commander chat highlight to appear empty when a raid leader used an emoticon.

Fixed an issue that caused the texture quality setting to appear empty within the settings menu.

Fixed an issue that blocked players from changing the eyebrow color when using specific face presets.

Fixed an issue that caused the Gunlancer’s Leap Attack skill to select the wrong target if the Low Shock Tripod was active while using a controller.

Fixed an issue that caused accessories with the same name to not equip properly when changing presets.

Fixed an issue that caused the Berserker’s Red Dust skill to not play any audio when used while the Red Shock Tripod was active.

Fixed an issue that caused the Paladin’s Sword of Justice skill to select the wrong target if the Way of Light Tripod was active while using a controller.

Fixed an issue that caused Night Fox Yoho to be available in the Stronghold Dispatch Missions at item level 1355 instead of 1370.

Fixed an issue that caused the Golden Bait Buff required for South Vern’s Adventurer’s Tome to disappear upon teleporting.

Fixed an issue that made the “An Adventure with Cindy” quest impossible to complete because of an invisible NPC.

Fixed an issue that caused debug text to appear in the Achievements menu in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue that caused the Global Chat window to move when adjusting the opacity slider.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect buff icon to appear when using the Master’s Tenacity engraving.

Fixed an issue that caused the time shown in the Global Chat menu to be displayed in UTC.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from entering the basement in the Underground Ossurary within the Werner’s Manor after exiting it.

Fixed an issue that caused gear set conversion changes to not save in any given preset.