Misha in Honkai Star Rail: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Misha is an upcoming 4-star Ice Destruction unit in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials of the unit.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 is set to introduce two new 5-star units namely Black Swan and Sparkle. However, alongside these two 5-star units, we are also getting a new 4-star unit in the game.

Misha might not be the most attractive unit, but some players like him already. The chances are you will end up getting him since being a 4-star his drop rate will be quite high. In case you do and decide to build him, you will need access to his Ascension materials.

Here is all you need to know regarding the Ascension and Trace materials for the unit.

HoYoverse Misha ascension materials revealed

Misha Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

The materials you require to ascend Misha in Honkai Star Rail are Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Fridge, and Dream Making Engine. These are not official but have been leaked by the community and listed at Honey Hunter World. The exact number of materials that you will need has been listed below:

Dream Collection Component x12

Dream Flow Valve x13

Dream Fridge x50

Dream Making Engine x12

Credits x246,000

Misha Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials you will need for Misha in Honkai Star Rail have been listed below:

Borisin Teeth x12

Lupitoxin Sawtooth x56

Moon Madness Fang x105

Dream Collection Component x28

Dream Flow Valve x42

Dream Making Engine x42

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

Tracks of Destiny x5

This is all we know about Misha in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

