How to get free 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update

Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 is set to reward players with a free 5-star Dr. Ratio once the upcoming patch officially drops. Here is how you can claim it in the game.

Honkai Star Rail has been one of the most generous games when it comes to rewarding players. HoYoverse has consistently showered the fanbase with free wishes, and loads of Stellar Jades in almost any and every occasion possible.

However, with version 1.6, the developers are taking the next step as for the first time Honkai Star Rail players will receive a free limited 5-star in the game. The upcoming Imaginary Hunt unit, Dr. Ratio will be rewarded for free to everyone during Honkai Star Rail version 1.6.

Here is all you need to know about this top-category reward.

How to claim the 5-star Dr. Ratio for free in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6

The steps you need to follow to claim Dr. Ratio for free in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 have been listed below:

Wait for the release of the Panta Rei event warp. This will be available during the second half of version 1.6. Complete the mission The Blue- A Moment of Peace to unlock the in-game mail. Once unlocked Dr. Ratio can be claimed from the the in-game email.

You will be able to claim Dr. Ratio until version 2.1. Therefore, you must claim him in due time. Finally, it is also important to clarify that the third step only applies to new players.

Veterans will have their in-game email unlocked already which means for them Dr. Ratio can be claimed as soon as his banner begins. This is indeed special as the Honkai Star Rail anniversary is still far away and getting a brand new limited 5-star is something nobody would have expected.

However, it seems to be a way to appreciate the players who supported the game and helped Honkai Star Rail win awards at The Game Awards 2023, Google Play Awards, and iPhone Awards.

This is all you need to know when it comes to claiming Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

