Is Dr. Ratio worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Dr. Ratio is an upcoming 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail set for release in version 1.6. Here is a guide on whether he is worth pulling or not in the game.

Dr. Ratio is arguably one of the most anticipated units within the game. He has a funny name and the community has been riding on the memes ever since he was revealed. However, there is also one more reason behind his hype.

All Honkai Star Rail players will receive one free copy of Dr. Ratio during the second half of version 1.6. Even then, some players will go for his Eidolons, and for those, you need to spend Stellar Jades.

Here is all you need to know regarding pulling for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Dr. Ratio Eidolons are worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail

Should you pull for Dr. Ratio’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail?

If you are a free-to-play user and not looking for anything other than the base character, there is no need to invest in this banner. However, if you are looking for Eidolons, then you should target level 1, level 2, and level 6 are extremely powerful.

Dr. Ratio is a Hunt unit, but his kit revolves around dealing follow-up damage quite a lot. If you go for level 1, then the amount of Crit Rate and Crit DMG you get from the Trace “Summation” increases quite a lot. At level 2, he will deal additional damage to the enemy based on his ATK stats which further enhances his damage out.

Finally, if you go for level 6, his follow-up attack count increases and he gains a massive 50% damage boost. Therefore, at this stage, he will become an insanely strong DPS unit that will carry you through almost any content in the game with ease.

This is all you need to know when it comes to Dr. Ratio’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

