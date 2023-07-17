Kafka is a brand new Lightning unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Nihility. She is arguably one of the most anticipated characters ever in a HoYoverse title and here is a discussion on whether she is worth it.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 is set to introduce two brand new characters in Blade and Kafka. Amongst them, the hyper surrounding Kafka is tremendous. She has been in the scene for quite some time even before the game officially launched.

However, with her becoming playable in a few days’ time, people are ecstatic. As it happens, Kafka is releasing in between Blade and Inhibitor Lunae, which means there are players who are thinking if she is good meta-wise despite the hype.

This article will help clear some of the doubts you have regarding Kafka’s worth in the game.

HoYoverse Kafka is set to become a meta unit in the game

Is Kafka worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

If you want a short answer, then the answer to whether Kafka is worth pulling is yes. She is a really powerful unit as she will deal DoT damage through shock to all enemies. If you are confused then imagine the damage that Serval can do.

Kafka will deal a lot more damage than Serval to the point that she will also out-damage Jing Yuan. Therefore, she will be a Nihility unit, but she will function as a top-tier Erudition DPS as well.

This means you can run Kafka in both Nihility teams comprising of Sampo, and Silver Wolf and also in standard DPS teams consisting of Bronya and Yukong. Hence, she is an extremely versatile unit that can work in a multitude of scenarios.

The only downside to Kafka is that she will require a lot of investment. If you want to run Nihility teams, then you will need two or three more units ready to go alongside her. If you want to run her in DPS teams, then you will need at least one Harmony unit that can buff her damage.

Otherwise, there is no doubt that Kafka will not only be an S-tier character but will also become a meta-defining unit.

This concludes our guide for whether Kafka is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

