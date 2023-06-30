Honkai Star Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Ascension and Trace materials have leaked ahead of his official Honkai Star Rail release, so here are all the items you need to farm to increase his damage.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is creating a lot of excitement among Honkai Star Rail players. Even though we don’t have a fixed release date, that hasn’t stopped information about his abilities and materials from getting out.

This is good news for players planning to roll on the game’s Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae banner, as it lets you start collecting materials early. After all, maxing out Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae as soon as possible can greatly increase his damage output.

So, if you’re curious about what items you’ll need, our Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Ascension Materials and Trace Materials list has everything you need to know.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

While Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Ascension Material list has yet to be officially revealed by HoYoVerse, that hasn’t stopped leakers from uncovering some of the materials early. According to Honey Hunter World, Trailblazers will need to farm Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, Immortal Lumintwig, and an unknown material.

While we don’t have details on the latter, we do know that both the Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, and Immortal Lumintwig can be obtained from Mara-Struck Soldiers and the Simulated Universe.

More materials will be disclosed as we near Imbibitor Lunae’s official release, so we’ll update this section as soon as further info is revealed. As with any Honkai Star Rail leak, the materials outlined below could also change, but for now, we’ve included all the Imbibitor Lunae Ascension Materials below:

ASCENSION LEVELS ASCENSION MATERIALS CREDITS ASCENSION REWARDS Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 x15 Immortal Aeroblossom 8,000 Level 40 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x3 ??? 16,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x7 ??? 40,000 Level 60 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, 20x ??? 80,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x35 ??? 160,000

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

All of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s leaked Trace Materials can be found below:

x3M Credits

x18 Shattered Blades

x41 Immortal Scionette

x69 Lifeless Blade

x56 Immortal Aeroblossom

x139 Worldbreaker Blade

x58 Immortal Lumintwig

x12 ???

x8 Tracks of Destiny

So, there you have it, that’s all of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need in order to level him up. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

