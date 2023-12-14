Duke Inferno in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, and everything we know

Duke Inferno is an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail who was leaked very recently within the community. Here is what you need to know about Duke Inferno within the game.

Honkai Star Rail is set to receive a brand new region called Penacony within the game in the coming months. HoYoverse provided a first look into the region back during The Game Awards 2023 where they revealed Black Swan and Acheron.

However, leakers worked fast and revealed a plethora of other units who will also be revealed during the Penacony lifecycle. One such unit that has been leaked is Duke Inferno.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is what we know about the unit so far in the game.

Contents

Who is Duke Inferno in Honkai Star Rail?

There is currently very little information about Duke Inferno. However, his leaked artwork looks like he will be a kind of demon within the game. He has a face like that of Ram (Bighorn sheep), but it seems to be burning and in flames.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He also seems to have a flaming crown on top is head and he wears a red colored suit.

Article continues after ad

No, there is no release date for Duke Inferno in Honkai Star Rail. However, if we have to predict, he will not become playable until the Summer of 2024 or more.

Article continues after ad

Duke Inferno element and Path in Honkai Star Rail

There is currently no information about Duke Inferno’s element and Path in the game.

This is all you need to know about Duke Inferno so far in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends